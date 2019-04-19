The first 200 children to attend will receive a sticker of the mural.

Where: At the mural at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. between Temblor Brewing Co. and The BLVD)

Meet Arlin Graff, the Brazilian artist who created the new kit fox community mural

Other public art

Here's a sampling of other public art in the area:

Mural Alley (behind Locale Farm to Table, 1727 18th St.): A rotating art space curated by Locale owner Heather Laganelli. In its second metamorphosis, it features a floral piece by Beth Chaney, hexagonal work by Mirrored Creations, aka twins Leah Henriksen and Rachel Long.

The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): "Don't Mind Me," painted by Los Angeles-based street artist David Esfahanian, aka, Bumblebeelovesyou. Koi fish painted on sidewalk by visiting stencil street artist Jeremy Novy.

Front Porch Music (1711 19th St.): Salvador Dali-esque triptych tribute to guitar makers painted by local artists Sebastian Muralles and Al Mendez

Parking lot at 20th and Eye streets: Patriotic labor of love by Tom Zachery featuring Lady Liberty and images from World War II, Vietnam and more recent conflicts

Idea Hive (19th and F streets): Wings are ready for your Instagram moment thanks to artist Meltor

Aum Studio (1621 21st St.): Music-themed mural painted by Larry Starrh

The Mark (19th and H streets): Old Hollywood-style art by Tom Zachery

The Chlorophyll Wall (alley just east of N Street between 17th and 18th streets): The vibrant art in shades of green was organized by Jeran McConnel of Oleander + Palm along with her husband, Bakersfield High School teacher Lonnie McConnel, and students from BHS' Ecology Club

Red Wing Shoe Building (21st Street and Chester Avenue): A tribute to emergency workers painted artist Alfredo Cuellar

David Nelson Pocket Park (1511 Niles St.): A love letter to "east Bakersfield" by 15 artists