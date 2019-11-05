The talented actors at Bakersfield Christian High School prove their hands at comedy in the new rousing production of "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood," by Mary Lynn Dobson. playing this weekend.
Written by Mary Lynn Dobson, this humor-filled tale of the legendary Robin Hood (Cade Schweitzer) and the lovely Maid Marian (Sydney Dameron) get its “somewhat true” twist as told with the assistance of the sassy Town’s Girl (Sonnet Haddad).
“This show has been challenging for students, but they have really proved themselves," said director Mendy Leyendecker. "Their comedic timing, silliness, and ability to bring these iconic characters to life has exceeded my expectations. I really think audiences will enjoy this laughter-filled version of the classic story of Robin Hood. Prop master Falcon Butcher has been phenomenal in keeping our actors organized and really helping the show come to life."
Austin Dunn brings the evil Prince John to life, portraying him as someone who believes he is in charge of everything in the kingdom — even though he is not.
Gabe Garcia, who plays the Sheriff of Nottingham as a selfish brat who has never really grown up, said he enjoys working with other cast members, seeing their energy and talent at work.
"When we work together, we're like family,” he said.
Fellow actor Dameron agreed, saying, "I feel free to be me with this cast that’s like family."
Schweitzer said of playing the bandit hero that he derives joy from listening to the audience laugh while he's performing.
He said, "I love the challenge of taking on a different persona and showing everyone what I can do.”
Rounding out the cast are the Merry Men — Beth Rand, Faith Hernandez, Jesse Chitwood, Jaden Leyendecker, Collyn Rygney, Brendan Dunnigan, Allison Herman, Aimee Engel, Kylie Jacober, Phillip Altmann and David Meshreky — and the Fawning Ladies — Allison Herman, Sam Cadena, Kylee Carreon, Maria Vittoria Urbano Blasetti and Alyssa Jimenez.
During this performance, be prepared to feel this comedic story come to life, and we promise you will depart in smiles. Please join us for a romp through Sherwood Forest. A good time will be had by all.
Performances will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the school, 12775 Stockdale Highway. Tickets are $10, $5 for students/children, and can be purchased at the school office or at the BCHS Theatre 30 minutes before the show takes place.
Madelyn Vendsel is a junior at BCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.