A show you can't refuse: Artist transforms found objects

When it comes to living by "one man's trash is another man's treasure," Ryan Rickard walks the walk.
Of course the artist isn't merely collecting discarded materials; he transforms them into works that still reflect their source while also elevating them.
"Fix or Repair, Daily," which opens Saturday at Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon, features paintings, art books, furniture fabrication and mixed media work.
"It's not a retrospective but the accumulation of roughly 30 years of pursuing art, how it functions in my life and in others' lives," the 48-year-old said.
Rickard, who has exhibited in other art spaces in town, said the latest show came about when David Gordon, managing partner of Bird Dog Arts, visited his home studio to see work from his show completed when he earned his Master of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design.
"David recognized something in the work," Rickard said. "He has done an amazing job of curating the show. That space is incredible. I feel really fortunate to have this show."
The name, which comes from the pejorative name for the Ford brand, harks back to his grandparents' lawnmower and small engine repair shop Rickard got his first art lessons.
"Ford was not one of the brands that was appreciated in that mechanic shop. They called it 'found on road dead' or 'fix or repair daily.' As a kid, I thought it was odd.
"Much of the ways that I learned how to use tools was in that lawnmower shop," he said, recalling his initial experience with spray paint and first drawing lesson with one of the mechanics.
The show includes art books that Rickard has assembled over the years, relying on prints from his printmaking days.
"Once the prints have sat around for a while, I break them down and turn them into books," he said. "People can use them to draw in. Then it's a collaboration between me and the artist. The imagery is all still there just in a different form."
His paintings start with wood panel scraps he gets from fabrication companies.
With past experience in architecture and construction — which he left behind to teach art at East Bakersfield High School and dual enrollment at Bakersfield College — Rickard uses techniques and tools common in those industries.
For example, he has used powder coating on discarded propane and helium tanks that he's found during long rides in the foothills near Hart Park.
The coating transforms what would have been junk into shiny sculptural works.
"It's this idea of resurrecting something that has been discarded. It's similar to the books: It has run its lifespan and turning it into a book gives it another way to be experienced."
Above all, Rickard would like his work to spark a discussion about what we find valuable and what we discard. The artist said many of the recycled materials have a value from their past use ― like the propane tank that fueled a family barbecue or the helium used to fill birthday balloons — and can serve another purpose, say, when a family of hunters use the canisters for target practice.
He welcomes questions at the opening reception and hopes that the show gets people talking during its run, which continues through Dec. 2.
"I think art can bring people together and initiate conversation and initiate understanding between people. And hopefully the work is the catalyst for that.”