With an emphasis on buying local this year, shoppers have a great opportunity to find local treasures at The Empty Space's Holiday Boutique, which continues this weekend.
Kristina Saldaña, the theater's financial director, said the community response for the shop set up inside the theater has been good since opening last weekend.
"We had great support from our regulars the first weekend!," she wrote in an email. "Items are going quickly as I think people are making a point to shop small this holiday season more than others. Not a ton of foot traffic, but the handful of shoppers we have had were very, very generous."
Artists Susan Roussel of MaS Designs Ceramic Oddities and Alexandro Zamora, both of whom exhibited work this year in the theater's gallery space, have items for sale.
Freckle Face Boutique, run by sisters Kayleigh and Khloe Peaker, has partnered with the theater to sell its clothing and accessories.
Some patrons of the theater either donated or crafted items for the event including home decor, hand-sewn pillows, freshly made jams, toys and stocking stuffers, take-and-bake cookies, antiques, ornaments, candles, gift baskets and more. Contributors include Saldaña, Kara Coughenour, April Gray, Michelle Guerrero, Jesus Fidel, Lindsay Haney, Marlene Wilson, Jeremiah Heitman, Claire Rock, Kassandra Frey and Heidi Haarsager.
Everything is under $75, Saldaña said, with most items ranging from $10 to $20 with the exception of some original art and animatronic elves.
In order to limit the number of people inside the theater, shoppers must make an appointment to either come in person or work with a personal shopper. Through a video call, personal shoppers offer a guided tour of boutique gifts as well as a closer look at specific items. After making their selections, virtual visitors will receive an invoice for the items, which will be delivered to their home within 72 hours of payment.
Both types of appointments can be made on the website esonline.org.
As of Wednesday, Saldaña said there were plenty of open shopping slots available for the remaining four days (Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 19 and 20) between noon and 4 p.m.
Along with the boutique, the theater will also be in the holiday spirit with its upcoming "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus," a show in three parts that launches the first on Dec. 18.
"The second and third parts will be released the next week or so and ticket buyers will be notified, almost like Netflix," Saldaña said of the play. "Those that purchase a ticket to the show will have unlimited access, so they can listen at their leisure."
In such a challenging year, Saldaña said The Empty Space board is grateful for the public's support through all their creative endeavors.
"We remain dedicated to bring the community safe, accessible art, theatre, and more into the new year and beyond until we can safely reopen our doors."
The Empty Space is located at 706 Oak St. For more information or to book a shopping appointment, visit esonline.org.