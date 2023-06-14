When asked what she would like audiences to take away from "Wrinkles," the show's assistant director Coleen Gundzik kept it simple, hoping for "a smile."
That won't be a big request for those who attend the rollicking annual production that opens Friday at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
Running over the next two weeks, "Wrinkles" is a variety show featuring actors, singers and dancers who are all 55 or older.
The 25 performers this year include four new ones and 21 alumni, ranging in age from 57 to 80.
Karen DeWalt, who has been in the last 12 "Wrinkles" and directed the last four years, was excited to collaborate with Gundzik.
"This year I decided to co-direct as Coleen Gundzik is so talented and especially at putting skits together and performing in them," she wrote in an email. "It must run in the family as her husband, Dr. John Gundzik, performs in many shows."
The Gundziks will perform alongside Jeanne Adamak and Steve Adamak, Cheri Allard, Christie Blankenship, Dave Bryan, Thomas Bryant, Sarah Fields, Robin Harkleroad, Nancy Hess, Randy Jelmini, Sue Krause, Marilyn Michael, Debbie Myers, Glen Pitts, Roy Scarazzo, Gail Schweikart, Ruth Stein, Kristina Stienke, Vickie Stricklind and Stephen Walsh.
Like Gundzik and DeWalt, Kim McAbee-Carter and Marvin Ramey have also performed double duty for the show, serving as the vocal director and choreographer, respectively.
Although the show features comedy, singing and dancing, not all performers were required to be a triple threat.
"It's definitely a mix of talent," Gundzik wrote. "Some only sing. Some only dance. Some only act. Some do all three."
Each "Wrinkles" production varies in terms of content and theme. This time around, the theme is "Blast from the Past."
"I thought that would bring back memories from the past, TV shows and commercials that people forgot about," DeWalt wrote of the theme she selected.
Dave Bryan will serve as emcee, introducing the acts.
"Attendees can expect old commercials and dance numbers between acts," Gundzik wrote, noting that she selected and directed two skits.
Attendees will be able to revisit the TV series "Hee Haw" and "Mama's Family" as well as musical acts such as Buck Owens and Susan Raye, the Tonys (Bennett and Orlando), The Lennon Sisters, The Rolling Stones, Sonny and Cher, Donny and Marie Osmond. There will even be an appearance by the "Solid Gold" dancers.
DeWalt said the show features about 20 songs including her favorite "God Bless the USA," performed as a tribute to veterans and first responders.
Gundzik is a fan of the opening number, which pays tribute to Owens' country comedy variety show "Hee Haw."
"It includes singing, dancing and acting," she wrote. "The number includes the entire cast and showcases a variety of talent."
DeWalt is ready to take audiences on a trip back in time and looks forward to making an impression.
"I hope people take away memories."
"Wrinkles" opens Friday and runs through June 25. The theater is offering a Father's Day deal including a free bottle of wine with purchase of two dinner tickets to this Sunday's matinee. In order to redeem the deal, you must call the box office at 661-325-6100 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.