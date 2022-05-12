A 'Funny Thing,' Dobson's final revue at Gaslight

Friday marks the opening night of Gaslight Melodrama's "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Fox," a musical about a different opening night that goes completely awry.
In the show, Blaine Hightower (Chayce Perlis) has inherited the Fox Theater — yes, that Fox Theater — which is a great shock to the theater's staff, Lou (Michael Prince), Wilson (Michael Kubik) and Mr. Harvey (Phil Beglin).
After canceling the original performer, a Buck Owens tribute band, Hightower hires the Three Divas — Lady Vain Revitalize (Ali Dougherty), Debbie Detroit (Tamara White) and Celeste Sierra (Victoria Tiger) — to play opening night.
But there's much more going on behind the scenes, according to Michael Prince, the Gaslight's artistic director,
"It's very much a heist comedy. The bad guy is working with another bad guy who we don't know whom it is.
"Someone is lurking in the shadows, pulling the strings. They plan on blowing up the Fox and burning it to the ground."
Prince, who often writes shows featuring real Kern landmarks, points out that the Gaslight has a good working relationship with the longtime downtown theater, which hosts its Linda Larma and Daughters Academe of Dance recital, and wishes it no ill will in real life.
"We've had our annual dance recital there for the last 15 years. We deal with the Fox all the time.
"It's (the show) a love letter to what that place is."
The mystery builds as the Fox staff and the Divas work to uncover the real mastermind, who may be closer than they realize.
Prince promised, "You do (find out) and it's a surprise."
And the show has plenty of laughs.
"Any scene with the Three Divas is absolutely hilarious," Prince said. "They have a couple of really great numbers preparing for the grand reopening. ... These three wonderful actresses are friends in real life and that makes this thing fun and special."
Of course, the musical also has a heartwarming message.
"There are things that are special in life that need preserving, whether it's relationships or places," Prince said. "Love is always something to fight for if you really believe in it."
Following the show is the vaudeville revue "One More Time ... (The Last Vaude)," which will be the last with the Gaslight's musical director, Warren Dobson.
After 17 years with the theater, Dobson is moving to Tennessee.
"I looked at several places," Dobson said of his relocation plans. "The first qualification was I wanted it to be pretty.
"Tennessee has forests and rivers and lakes. There's a river next to downtown Knoxville and there's water in the river. Can you believe it?"
He said its proximity to Dollywood, the Dolly Parton theme park, and its neighboring theaters was also a selling point.
While he plans his next career move, Dobson said he looks forward to stepping away from the hectic pace of his three jobs, which also include church musical director and teaching choir at Frontier High School.
"It will be nice to take a break, period. I easily work seven days a week."
For this last revue he'll perform, Dobson said he will revisit some of his favorite specialty numbers.
"I've written a lot of songs for shows along the way. They get used once and then never again because they’re specific (to the related show). Some of them I really like so we’re going to do them."
One is "Oh My God, Holy Crap, We're Going to Die," which was performed as part of the "Gilligan's Island" spoof "Mulligan's Island."
"Michael (Prince) called me and said, 'We need a song for when the boat gets hit by the storm.'"
Although the original has verses for each person on the boat, this abbreviated version will knock out a good chorus and a little more, Dobson said.
The departing musical director has also worked with Prince to find his successor, a process Prince jokingly described as "interviewing my new girlfriend in front of my ex-girlfriend."
Prince said of Dobson, "He's more than a brother, more than a creative partner. He's family."
Dobson said he will miss the theater and all the performers, who have continued to keep him entertained.
"I sit through all the rehearsals and every performance. They still make me laugh after seeing the show 36 times.
"Who’s got a job where they can sit and laugh every night? It's not digging ditches."