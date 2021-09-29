A 'Dream' come true as Kern Shakespeare Festival returns to outdoor theater

Unlike Fight Club — where the first rule is not to talk about it — the Kern Shakespeare Festival is taking the opposite approach: Tell everybody about it.
Promotion is key for any theatrical production but especially so here since Bakersfield College, which hosts the annual festival, is not currently holding nonessential in-person events.
In KSF’s case, it falls under in-person instruction as many of the cast and crew are BC students.
That Fight Club reference wasn't just a throwaway one either: "Macbeth," one of the two repertory shows for this year's event, promises at least a couple of sword fights. And if you also see "A Midsummer Night's Dream," you might get a sense of deja vu as some of the actors perform double-duty in both shows.
And that starts at the top with Brian Sivesind, the festival's artistic director who is also directing the Scottish play, and Cody Ganger, who is directing "Midsummer." The pair also play the dynamic murderous duo of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth and Ganger is also performing as Oberon, king of the fairies, in the comedy.
"I've said before that no one will cast me so I have to cast myself," Sivesind said.
Festival founder Randy Messick will also take to the stage, performing as the (classics spoiler!) ill-fated King Duncan in "Macbeth" and the carpenter Quince, a member of the "Rude Mechanicals," in "Midsummer." Others who also appear in both shows include Kevin Ganger, Cristina Goyeneche, Andrea Vega, Reiley Pike, Connor Deming, T.J. Sandoval, Justine Luevano and Dusty Steele.
Since the festival had to present its shows online last year, both directors are happy to be preparing for a live audience.
"In terms of the process of being in rehearsal, it has felt really exciting," Ganger said. "For the students and everyone, the attitude has been really awesome this year. We’ve obviously missed it and it's been a really exciting time back."
Sivesind added, "We're glad to be back on stage. The students feel that as well."
"We’re a theater program, not a Zoom program, not a film program, not a streaming program. Theater is where it all has to start and having that opportunity has been great for everyone involved."
The shows rotate for the run of the festival with "Midsummer" performances on Friday as well as Oct. 7 and 9 and "Macbeth" running Saturday, Wednesday and Oct. 8.
All performances will take place at the outdoor theater of the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center.
Masks are recommended for the outdoor theater and may be required at the time of the performance (masks are required indoors). Audience members will need to complete a COVID-19 health screening online before entering the theater at tinyurl.com/pf25v7rs.
No outside food or beverages will be allowed but concessions will be sold by The Empty Space with treats created by consummate baker Kristina Saldaña.