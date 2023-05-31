Summer’s almost here but for the students of the Bakersfield Museum of Art's ArtWorks most recent session, there was still time for one more test.

The young artists, along with their teachers, partnered with the owners of the Woolworth's building and artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova for a bright abstract mural to cover the plywood on the 19th Street building's ground floor.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.