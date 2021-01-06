Looking to continue fostering art in the community, the Arts Council of Kern has put out the call for 2021 grants. With applications due Jan. 31, Kern arts organizations, nonprofits or other organizations involved in arts-related activities are invited to apply.
Grants may be awarded up to a maximum of $1,500 with a 1:1 match, meaning applicants plan to contribute a matching portion for the total project cost. That matching can be cash or factored as in-kind volunteer time, services or materials.
Those applying must become ACK members and proposals must clearly show how the project will contribute to arts access, advocacy or arts education for Kern County residents or visitors. The project must be set to be completed by Dec. 31.
Preference will be given to innovative arts programming, especially in the county's underserved and underfunded areas. Priority will also be given to nonprofit arts organizations and organizations that have not received funding in the past three years.
Also groups that receive county funding aren't eligible for ACK grants unless they have partnered with another organization that is not county-funded.
Each application must include a project description, budget, its goals and objectives. how it will engage with the community and how it will be publicized. Work samples from artists who will participate must also be provided.
Applications, available for download at kernarts.org, are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the ACK office, 2001 22nd St., Suite 200.
Grant recipients will be notified by March 9. Additional questions can be directed to ACK Executive Director David Gordon at david.gordon@kernarts.org.