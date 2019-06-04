While plenty of art events are happening the next day for First Friday, the Arts Council of Kern is holding an event Thursday evening.
The Featured Artist reception is also a member appreciation event. Work will be on display both from artist Jounghee Won and from the Arvin Quilt Project.
In her "Whimsical Imaginations" collection, Won expresses human emotions through her abstract work. She draws and paints on paper and canvas, but she also sculpts with copper wires. According to her artist's statement, Won "loves simplicity of lines, especially lines that represent human figures and express inner sentiments."
Also on display will be creations from the Arvin Quilt Project. "A Patchwork of Cultivated Narratives" is made up of work from local seniors. The quilted story cloths represent the personal narratives and communal memory of the women, according to the artist statement. The project was run by Michelle Glass, who will be at the reception.
Thursday's event will include refreshments and live music. It is free and runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the council's Access Center at 1330 Truxtun Ave.
