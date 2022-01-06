Arthur Trace to perform for Celebrities of Magic series

Enjoy a magical start to the new year with the first Celebrities of Magic show of 2022 with Arthur Trace.
The International Brotherhood of Magicians gold medalist known as "The Artful Deceiver" will perform on Monday.
He has been featured on the hit TV series "Masters of Illusion" and on My Network TV where he was awarded the "Best Cabaret Magic" award on The World Magic Awards show.
The family-friendly show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive. Tickets are $25. Call 587-3377 to reserve a spot.
Next up in the series is a variety supershow on Feb. 14, followed by Andrew Goldenhersh on March 14 and Scott Land and Christopher Hart on April 11. Visit celebritiesofmagic.com for more information.