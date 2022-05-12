Art in Park to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month

Enjoy art in its various forms this weekend at Art in the Park, part of community events highlighting Mental Health Awareness Month.
Taking place at Panorama Park at the bluffs along Panorama Drive, the event is the latest team-up among Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services (KernBHRS), local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create and Kern Family Health Care.
In 2020, an art installation was held in Oleander, followed by an event at the bluffs last May.
"Art in any medium can be therapeutic, healing and, most importantly, can spark meaningful conversations about tough topics like mental health," said Stacy Kuwahara, KernBHRS director. "It is more important than ever to take care of our total wellness and especially our mental health and have these discussions. KernBHRS loves working with our partners to bring events like Art in the Park to our community that spark creativity, engagement and highlight the importance of mental health."
The highlight of the event is 30 original murals from Creative Crossing Co-Create's artists. These 6-foot murals, each centered around key mental issues in both English and Spanish, will be set up throughout the park.
From sunrise to sunset (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Saturday and Sunday, guests can stroll through the park to view the art on display, which will also include work from local youth and community members.
Additionally, individuals and families are encouraged to bring their own art supplies to explore their own creativity. Local business Art with Heart will run free painting areas and free paint parties to anyone ages 9 and older who signs up. Visit artwithheartpicnic.com/artwalk2022 for space availability or check at the event.
Other activities planned include laughter yoga, which combines laughter exercises with yoga breathing techniques; live music and dancing and more.