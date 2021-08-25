Art After Dark celebrates Bakersfield Sound with concert

If everything had gone as planned, the Bakersfield Sound exhibit at the Bakersfield Museum of Art would have been celebrated with months of live music and performances in recognition of the community's rich musical history.
Instead the museum faced the challenge of presenting its winter exhibitions in the midst of a pandemic, opting to celebrate when it was safer to gather together.
That time is Thursday night when the museum hosts its Art After Dark — Concert in the Garden with The Appletons.
Once a year, the museum offers a concert as part of its premiere after-hours art experience, held in its sculpture garden.
Singer-songwriters Kyle and Lauren Appleton, aka The Appletons, are a natural musical pairing for the closing week of "The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet."
"The Appletons are a great example of a group that is continuing this musical legacy," said curator Rachel Magnus. "They focus on this music."
Doing their part to keep the Bakersfield Sound a vital part of the local music scene, the married country and blues duo has also stood out for supporting its peers. The pair worked with the Fox Theater to launch the livestream concert series last summer to bolster local bands that weren't able to play while venues were closed.
Art After Dark guests can bring a blanket and find a place in the garden to sit and enjoy the family-friendly performance, which starts at 8 p.m.
Those who go early to snag a good spot have a few dining options. Pita Paradise and Big Al's BBQ food trucks will both be set up in the lot adjacent to the garden, allowing attendees to purchase dinner or a snack.
Focused on Mediterranean fare, Pita Paradise serves gyros, chicken shawarma and falafel as well as paradise fries (with choice of chicken shawarma or gyro meat) and other small bites.
Meanwhile Big Al's serves a variety of barbecued items including ribs, chicken and tri-tip as well as nachos, hot dogs and Big Al's potato, a spud loaded with chili, sour cream, nacho cheese, choice of meat and more.
Paleta Co. will also be on hand selling its iced treats. Owner Alejandro Ocampo said they will offer coconut, mango chile, pineapple chile, cookies and cream and strawberry cream paletas, all of which are dairy-free. There will also be fresh fruit juices from Vida Vegan for sale.
If you want to enjoy the concert with a beer in your hand, hit up Kern River Brewing Co., which will offer its Chuuurch! West Coast IPA and Birra Italian-style pilsner for sale.
For those who prefer wine, Tlo Wines will serve its 2019 dry rosé, 2017 viognier and 2019 tempranillo.
Before or after the concert, attendees can view the Bakersfield Sound exhibition, which is laid out in seven categories, celebrating the aesthetic history of the Bakersfield Sound. More than 150 costumes (including suits and performance wear designed by Nudie Cohn and Nathan Turk), guitars, photographs, album covers and other artifacts are on display.
Magnus said putting the exhibit together, working with the Kern County Museum, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace as well as private collectors, was a labor of love.
"It’s a different show for me to curate and put together. I'm typically working with 2D objects, maybe some pottery. With these historical artifacts and how to display them, I approached this like lighting a stage."
Response for the exhibit, which was viewable online in February and in person the following month has been positive.
"Overall, the Bakersfield Sound exhibit has been received incredibly well. I’ve heard of people coming back to see the show after seeing it once.
"It's incredible and those Nudie suits are so fun to look at."