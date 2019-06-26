It might be called Art After Dark but this month's event is sure to be a bright and colorful affair.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art is celebrating National Pride Month at Thursday's Art After Dark event. The night will include a local activist, a drag show, drinks, baked goods, face-painting and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in their Pride best for the occasion.
"We are honored to host this event," said museum curator Rachel Magnus. "We really try to make an effort making sure our exhibits are diverse and represent a multitude of communities."
The evening will start with local activist Whitney Weddell addressing the crowd about the 50th anniversary of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots, which sparked the modern fight for LGBTQ rights.
Nick and James Aragon, also known as The Ninja Twins, will emcee the event and host a drag show featuring local queens. (Magnus said the event is all ages but parents might want to consider that the museum won't ask the artists to censor themselves, and so their content could possibly skew more adult.)
Moo Creamery will be serving drinks. In addition to wine and a Hoppy Pride Pilsner, the Moo Creamery team will have its Pride Punch for sale. It includes hibiscus, ginger beer, citrus and Tom of Finland Organic Vodka. (A nonalcoholic Pride Punch will also be available.) Drinks range from $5 to $8.
"The Pride Punch is really good," Magnus said. "It's not too sweet, it's a little spicy from the ginger. It's a beautiful reddish color."
Baked goods will be available from Justin Salinas of "Cake It With Justin" cake night events. He will also give away a basket of goodies for the person with the night's "Best Pride Fashion." Guests can also get cotton candy from Luvspun.
"We want everything to be very colorful," Magnus said, "and we're relying on the attendees to bring that energy."
If guests don't already have their own Pride wear, they can get into the spirit with the help of BMoA ArtWorks students, who will be doing face-painting.
"It's wonderful to be able to include the youth of our community, many of whom identify as LGBTQ, to be a part of the event," Magnus said. "And we're hoping they will bring their friends."
The BMoA regularly partners with local organizations for Art After Dark but had not yet had the chance to do anything with the Center of Sexuality and Gender Diversity, Magnus said.
"The Center has always been on my radar, and we had open the month of June," Magnus said. "This is the month we can finally work with the Center, and it's all fallen into place."
While there is a local pride event put on in October by the Bakersfield LGBTQ, there hasn't been much going on in June for Pride Month, so this Art After Dark event was a perfect way to add a local celebration. Magnus hopes it will become an annual event.
"The Center provides safe, affirming spaces for people identifying as LGBTQ+, but we also want our community members to feel safe and accepted wherever they go," said Jan Hefner, executive director at the Center, in an email. "Events like Art After Dark Pride provide an opportunity for those who don't know much about the local LGBTQ+ community to learn more about the vibrant, resilient people who live here in Kern County, and helps to elevate our community as a whole, especially during Pride month."
Response for the Pride event, which Magnus said is all about self-expression and inclusion, has already been overwhelmingly positive.
"Everyone I've asked to participate has been so excited to get involved," she said. "With people in the community, there's a good buzz for it."
This month's Art After Dark is part of the museum's ongoing efforts to diversify its programming, Magnus said.
"I think it's really important, because we are the only art museum in Kern County, that we host an event like this," she said. "It's important (to show) that we are inclusive to the community. It empowers the community in multiple ways."
