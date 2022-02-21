Arena manager sees better times, bookings ahead

The company that manages and books events at Bakersfield city-owned venues including Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater & Convention Center says everything's in place for a big return to live entertainment — if only the pandemic cooperates and restrictions loosen.
President and CEO Ron Bension of Los Angeles-based ASM Global touted investments made during the pandemic by the company and the city of Bakersfield that should entice audiences hungry for entertainment and touring acts raring to perform.
Despite a lag during the first quarter of this year, he said, this could shape up to be a strong year for bookings in Bakersfield, he said, and "we think 2023 is actually going to be a better year than 2022."
One of the biggest acts on the schedule, country music recording artist Chris Stapleton, is set for June 16. But in a history that speaks to ASM's challenges in Bakersfield, Stapleton's visit was postponed in June 2020 and again in 2021.
"Now here we are in 2022," said the general manager of the arena, theater and convention center, Steve Eckerson. He added there are still a few tickets left.
There's hope things will go well after October's visit by country singer Luke Combs, whose show in Bakersfield sold out in 10 minutes, Eckerson said.
But probably the biggest thing weighing against robust attendance lately has been state rules insisting that guests show they've been vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. Otherwise, they don't get in.
"You know, some people just don't want to do that," he said. "That continues to be a challenge."
A few factors could figure into Bakersfield's big comeback for live events, starting with the changes ASM made during the pandemic.
Bension said the company, which has management contracts with Bakersfield and other venue owners around the world, took an opportunity during the pandemic to reshape and bring new focus to its value proposition. The idea was to come out of it the strongest company in the world for facilities management and booking acts.
ASM quadrupled its bookings staff, added a marketing group and boosted its sponsorship deals, Bension said. He added that the company's large network of venues — dozens across the U.S. alone — allows it to negotiate better deals for Bakersfield.
It's true the city doesn't get some of the bigger acts, he said, but that's largely because many acts limit their 20-night tours to Thursday through Saturday, and there are only so many of those on the calendar.
Playing to the city's favor, he said, is that some acts haven't worked in two years.
"Everybody's wanting to work," he said.
The city of Bakersfield, which also contracts with ASM to manage the Dignity Health Amphitheater and the Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield, referred questions about recent changes and prospects for live entertainment going forward to Eckerson.
Eckerson noted the city took an opportunity during the pandemic to make substantial improvements to its arena, theater and convention center.
The arena's concourse was repainted and got new mural graphics, he said, and new flooring was installed in the building's restrooms. As part of a "total facelift" of the meeting rooms and hallway, he said, the area got new carpet, paint and drapes.
"Frankly," he said, "these things were all kind of sitting out there, and then the pandemic certainly gave us the opportunity to get them done, fortunately, without disrupting any events."
ASM will be working to book concerts, sporting events and shows, Eckerson said while acknowledging a continuing lag in events and attendance as people resist vaccination restrictions. He said he remained optimistic that people are anxious to get out.
Eckerson noted Disney on Ice performances are scheduled for May 6-8 at the Mechanics Bank Arena. He said it would be nice if ASM could throw open the doors and parents didn't have to get their children tested just to see the show.