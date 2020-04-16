Although you may dream of being social this Memorial Day weekend, those plans won't include one popular local event. The Kern County Basque Club has canceled its annual Basque Festival.
The club made the announcement Tuesday on its Facebook page, citing the desire to keep members and friends as safe as possible.
"What would the picnic be if we couldn’t give our customary two cheek kiss, fight the crowds for our drinks, lamb chops and lukainkas, gather to worship, watch our Basque dancers and Klika on the packed handball court, and avoid all the toe stepping during the evening dance."
Past festivals have drawn hundreds for activities over the holiday weekend including meals, Mus (card game) tournament, handball, music, dancing and more.
Never fear, the Basque and their guests will gather next year, the club said.
"We look forward to making the 2021 Basque Festival, another fun and memorable event. Stay safe, healthy and proud! #basquestrong"
Learn more about the club at kcbasqueclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.