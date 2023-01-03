Animal Services hosting adoption events around town

Kern County Animal Services is kicking off 2023 with a weekend of off-site adoption events to find homes for available cats and dogs.
The first one is Friday with adoption partner Zeppo's Pizza, 9510 Hageman Road, Suite B. From 4 to 6 p.m., KCAS will have adoptable dogs on site while the business sells pizza. If customers ask for the "fundraiser register," 20% of their applicable purchase will go to aid KCAS.
The KCAS "road trip" continues on Saturday to Self Serve Pet Spa, 2677 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite D. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can meet dogs who could become their next furry family member.
For the last stop this week, adoptable dogs will be on display at Petco in southwest Bakersfield at 5151 Gosford Road on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
In addition to these public events, KCAS is offering discounts on adoptions this month for a "new year, new beginning" promotion. Cats and dogs can be adopted for $40 while the fee for large dogs (over 50 pounds) has been reduced to $20.
This applies to animals at the shelters at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. and 14891 Highway 178 in Lake Isabella.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.