 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Animal Services hosting adoption events around town

KCAS

Kern County Animal Services is holding a weekend "road trip" with local adoption partners, bringing adoptable dogs to three different locations in hopes of them finding their forever homes.

 Courtesy of Kern County Animal Services

Kern County Animal Services is kicking off 2023 with a weekend of off-site adoption events to find homes for available cats and dogs.

The first one is Friday with adoption partner Zeppo's Pizza, 9510 Hageman Road, Suite B. From 4 to 6 p.m., KCAS will have adoptable dogs on site while the business sells pizza. If customers ask for the "fundraiser register," 20% of their applicable purchase will go to aid KCAS.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases