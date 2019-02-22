For film fanatics everywhere, Oscar season is a time for celebrating the beauty of cinema and the masterminds behind some of the year’s most impressive performances, scripts, visuals and more.
Movies in 2018 shined a spotlight on iconic figures, such as Freddie Mercury, Queen Anne and Vincent van Gogh in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite” and “At Eternity’s Gate,” respectively. They also gave us a look at life outside our borders through Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Cold War.”
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, however. The academy has encountered several controversies this season — dismissing host Kevin Hart after old homophobic tweets resurfaced, limiting best original song nominees performances (four of the five will now be performed) and presenting some awards during commercial breaks (all will be presented now). Despite it all, when it comes down to why the show exists, there is plenty to honor among this year’s nominees.
Before the show takes center stage Sunday in Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, The Californian’s Ema Sasic predicts who should and will take home the little gold man in some of the top categories.
Best picture
Nominees: “A Star is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKLansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma” and “Vice”
Should and will win: “Roma"
Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” based on his childhood, is a simple film about a Mexican family’s maid set in the 1970s. Sometimes her day-to-day experiences are beautiful, happy and soulful, and other times they are heartbreaking, tragic and painful. The beauty of “Roma” — including its directing, cinematography, writing, acting and production design — is that it captures life. The most mundane and seemingly unimportant events we come across can be beautiful, and it’s just the film we needed in 2018. While other nominees such as “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” would make fine best picture winners, the simplicity of “Roma” is truly one to beat. Already the best picture winner at the British Academy Film Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards, “Roma” could make Oscar history by being the first streaming service and foreign language film to win the top prize, and what a film to set a new precedent.
Best director
Nominees: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Yorgios Lanthimos (“The Favourite”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), Adam McKay (“Vice”), Paweł Pawlikowski (“Cold War”)
Should win: Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Spike Lee finally earned his first directing nomination, and it’s criminal it took the academy this long to recognize this genius. In “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee takes audiences back to the 1970s as Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department and sets out to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. With Lee behind the camera, it’s easy to forget you’re watching a film and not actually seeing the action unfold right in front of your eyes. If Cuarón wasn’t nominated, it would be Lee’s year.
Will win: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)
The Cuarón train has not lost its momentum all award season and certainly won’t miss out on film’s biggest night. Cuarón takes his time with “Roma”: It’s not about capturing action or suspense, but the delicate events that unfold in a person’s life. The frontrunner all season long, Cuarón is poised to win his second best director Oscar in five years (he last won for "Gravity" in 2014).
Best actress
Nominees: Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), Glenn Close (“The Wife ”), Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me? ”)
Should win: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)
As far as queens go, Olivia Colman’s Queen Anne is vicious, loving, sensitive and playful all in the blink of an eye, showing the breadth of her acting range. Audiences don’t know whether to love or hate her after watching “The Favourite,” but one thing is for sure: Colman is a powerhouse. She stands out on-screen and among all the other nominees, and the crown (Oscar) should be hers.
Will win: Glenn Close (“The Wife”)
Believe it or not, this is Glenn Close’s seventh nomination and she has never won. But things are about to change for her following her fierce performance as a famous author’s wife who is tired of living in her husband’s shadow, especially since she gave up so much in life for him. She picked up a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award (shared with Lady Gaga) already this year, so this Oscar win will essentially be a celebration of her entire career.
Best actor
Nominees: Christian Bale (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star is Born”), Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)
Should win: Christian Bale (“Vice”)
Christian Bale physically transforms from film to film, making himself unrecognizable, and “Vice” is no exception. To portray Dick Cheney, former vice president under the George W. Bush administration, he had to gain 45 pounds, and the resemblance is uncanny. Aside from the looks, the way he speaks and acts as this powerful politician makes audiences forget it’s not actually Cheney. Already an Oscar winner for best supporting actor for “The Fighter,” this should have been the year he won a best actor trophy.
Will win: Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
“Bohemian Rhapsody” did not sit well with critics, but it’s Rami Malek’s performance as Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury that carries this film. Audiences were mesmerized by the eerily similar overbite and mannerisms they once saw more than 30 years ago. Malek won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA award and will without a doubt snag an Oscar as well.
Actress in a supporting role
Nominees: Amy Adams (“Vice ”), Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk ”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite ”)
Should win: Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)
Out of all of this year’s supporting actress nominees, Rachel Weisz is my favorite. Competing against Emma Stone to gain Colman’s love and affection is something I could watch all day. She’s sneaky, conniving and willing to do whatever she can to win, and she’s the perfect person for this role. Though Regina King is the frontrunner, Weisz could sneak up on her.
Will win: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Although “If Beale Street Could Talk” did not rank up as many nominations as critics thought it would, King’s performance is the one thing that has been keeping this film afloat this season. She plays Sharon Rivers, a protective mother fighting to save her daughter’s fiance from spending years in prison. Her love, strength and determination are unmatched, and I just wish we could have seen more of her.
Actor in a supporting role
Nominees: Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Adam Driver (BlackKklansman ”), Sam Elliott (“A Star is Born”) , Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Sam Rockwell (“Vice ”)
Should and will win: Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)
There’s no doubt Mahershala Ali will snag his second best supporting actor statue in just three years, and there’s no problem with that. After his win in 2016 for “Moonlight,” audiences got just a taste of this actor’s talent. “Green Book” shows him in a completely different light (and finally on-screen for a majority of the film), and he masters his role yet again. He’s won at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTAs so this win is expected.
Best speech
It may not be an official Oscar category, but Close will most likely have the best speech. When she accepted her Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture — drama, she delivered what some people called an "Oscar speech."
"I feel what I've learned from this whole experience is that women, we're nurturers," she said. "That's what's expected of us. We have our children. We have our husbands, if we're lucky enough, or our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment."
She set the bar high for herself, but there's no doubt she'll be able to out do herself and everyone else that gets up on that stage.
Run time
The academy hopes to keep the show to three hours by limiting winners to 90-second acceptance speeches, but a show that's notorious for going long will most likely run into that problem again. The show will probably run for three hours and 30 minutes.
Number of winners played off stage
Probably everyone everyone. They are given 90 seconds from the time their name is announced to get on stage and thank everyone. If they are seated in the back, just the walk alone can be a minute. Regardless, people won't have enough time to say everything since they'll be emotional and start rambling, so get ready to hear lovely orchestral music all night long.
Ema Sasic is The Californian's Opinion Page editor and an avid film lover who actively participates in online award show predictions and accurately predicts at least 20 out of 24 categories every year.
