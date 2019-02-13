As we gear up for the biggest show in awards season, many are bemoaning missing the Oscar-nominated films while they were in theaters. Luckily Regal is here to help with its annual Best Picture Film Festival kicking off Friday at its theaters including Regal Bakersfield Stadium 14.
“As we celebrate with the Academy the most highly-acclaimed movies that played in Regal theatres in 2018, we are excited to give moviegoers the opportunity to see these nominees back on the big screen with the Best Picture Film Festival,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s CMO, in a news release.
Running through Feb. 24, aka Oscar Sunday, the festival will feature seven best picture nominees — "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" — show in rotation each day.
Showtimes are 1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. daily (view the full schedule at regmovies.com).
Guests can purchase tickets individually or opt for the festival pass ($35), which includes a screening of each of the seven featured films.
The pass is for sale at the Edwards box office and via Regal’s mobile app. Regal Crown Club members who purchase a festival pass will also receive a $5 concession combo offer with each visit. Club members will also be eligible to win the 2019 Red Carpet Dreams Sweepstakes, sending one lucky member and a guest to see firsthand the red carpet arrivals during the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020. They only need to use their card to purchase a pass or ticket to a best picture-nominated film through Feb. 24. Sign up at regmovies.com/rcc/login.
Regal Bakersfield Stadium 14 is located in The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.