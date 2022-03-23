An Amazing Saturday on tap downtown

The day before runners traverse 26.2 miles across the city for the Bakersfield Marathon, others will take a shorter trek through downtown for the Bakersfield Amazing Race.
Of course, Saturday's race will be taxing in its own way. Combining elements of a scavenger hunt and trivia quiz along with some physical challenges, the Bakersfield Amazing Race aims to live up to its name.
It's been three years since the last race, which was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Nick Gonzalez, director of operations for Stewards, which organizes the race, said it may be a bit of a rebuilding year as they reestablish themselves.
"Most people should return," he said. "We did say that we would honor those (2020) tickets. As far as I know, the response has been really good and positive."
"For some people it's their favorite race that they do."
That's certainly the case for Corinne Gann, who has been running the race since 2014. Teams have changed over the years but now she's got 11 other people on board with her, forming three teams all with a "Where's Waldo?" theme.
Unlike those who are in it for the fastest finish, Gann and her friends focus on fun and completing as much of the race as possible.
After the first year, in which her team ran the limits of downtown from Maya Cinemas to the then-Montgomery Ward Plaza — "We probably went 10 miles," she estimated — Gann said they now employ a strategy from the start.
"They give you the clues, so every year that we've been doing it, we figure out all the clues first. I print out a map and we figure them out. You can do them in any order."
She said she's enjoyed some of the more physical challenges, like stacking champagne glasses and walking them across a room without dropping them or a trust exercise in which a blindfolded teammate pushes someone in a shopping cart who has to give them verbal directions on navigating a maze.
"We learned my sister is not good at directions. I was blindfolded and she was telling me to go around the maze."
Gonzalez didn't want to give away too many details about this year's event but did say the theme is "Back to the Future," and at least one team understood the assignment, signing up as McFly Girls.
There is a $400 prize for the team with the fastest time, but there are other ways to win. Contests will be held for best team costume as well as the best Instagram or Facebook photo (using the hashtag #bakersfieldamazingrace2022).
Past races have included up to 50 teams with between 100 to 150 participants, and Gonzalez was optimistic for a similar turnout this year.
Along with a good time (including an after-party at 2nd Phase Brewing), the event is held in support of Stewards, a local nonprofit that helps vulnerable people in Kern County manage their finances and connect them to social services and resources.
Gonzalez said they hope to meet their existing goal of $10,000 to aid the organization including its food pantry that opened last year, providing for those who are food-insecure in the community and their families.
"We saw there was a need during the pandemic, one to expand our services, expand to help the people that we serve," Gonzalez said. "Helping the most vulnerable in the community, to reach a wider market."