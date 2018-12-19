"American Pickers" is so fond of Bakersfield that they picked us twice. The History Channel series will return to California this spring with its pair of antiques experts on their quest to find hidden treasures.
Last year, show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz hit the Golden State seeking interesting characters with interesting items. They'll be back on the hunt again this March.
With an eye for different, unusual and unique items with a story to match, show producers are reaching out in advance for people to pitch their collections.
Those interested in being featured should be ready with the details (name, phone number, location and description of the collection, with photos) and call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
The hosts only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
Find out more at the show's Facebook page, facebook.com/GotAPick.
