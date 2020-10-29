You may not be planning on holiday guests but what about TV show hosts? "American Pickers" is returning to California in December looking for hidden treasures to feature on the show.
In a news release, the production team assures people that all precautions will be in place due to COVID-19 and that plans are subject to change if conditions change for the worst.
If all goes as hoped, hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz and their team will head to the Golden State in search of items to highlight on their documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking."
The pair head all over the country on a mission to "recycle and rescue forgotten relics." Along with finding historically significant objects, they aim to discover the stories behind them.
To find these undiscovered gems, "American Pickers" is looking for leads on where to go in California. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, email your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com. You can also call 855-OLD-RUST.
"American Pickers" airs on History. For more on the show, visit history.com/shows/american-pickers.