Mark your calendars, dog lovers and wine aficionados — the Alpha Canine Sanctuary is holding its annual Imbibe Wine & Spirits fundraiser next week.
The event serves as a chance to help the dogs at Alpha while enjoying a complimentary dinner of pasta and wine.
Alpha's fundraiser will be hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at 4140 Truxtun Ave.
“You’re not just enjoying yourself, you’re also helping animals,” said Marilyn Stewart, founder of the sanctuary. “It’s a double blessing.”
Those planning on attending the event are asked to donate $25 at the door or to make reservations beforehand by calling 633-9463.
Alpha has held a fundraiser at Imbibe since 2012. The events typically sees about 80 people attend each year and raises several thousand dollars from tickets and drawings, Stewart said. That money helps Alpha pay for vet bills and other costs associated with caring for up to 100 dogs at a time.
The sanctuary's major goal is to find their dogs a home, but all dogs in Stewart’s care are welcome to stay there the rest of their lives if they’re not adopted. Sanctuary dogs will be given a life that is “as good or better than an average backyard dog,” she said, with good vet care, food, and love from both volunteers and employees and other dogs.
Alpha wants to remind anyone interested in going that you have to be 21 or older to attend.
The organization holds three large fundraisers every year — this one with Imbibe, one at California Pizza Kitchen and another at the Original Roadhouse Grill.
