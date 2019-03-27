Although you won't be sharing your pizza with dogs, you'll order it with them in mind for the Alpha Canine Sanctuary fundraiser on Thursday.
The event at California Pizza Kitchen is one of the main fundraisers for the nonprofit, which aims to find forever homes for its dogs.
Mention the Alpha fundraiser while dining in or ordering takeout and a portion of your bill will go to aid the nonprofit.
Director Marilyn Stewart and Alpha Canine volunteers will be on hand with more information about the organization and selling tickets for the opportunity drawing.
California Pizza Kitchen is at 10150 Stockdale Highway. Learn more about Alpha at alphacanines.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.