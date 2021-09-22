Allensworth to hold Rededication Festival on Oct. 9

On Oct. 9, Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park will host its Rededication Festival.
The yearly ceremony helps visitors see the vision of the founding pioneers, according to a news release from the Friends of Allensworth, which is a partner in the event.
Many of the park's 20 historic buildings will be open to the public. Docents dressed in turn-of-the-20th-century fashion will provide living history demonstrations, recreating daily life in the only town in California founded, financed, and governed by Black Americans.
Activities will include horse-and-buggy rides, home tours, live musical entertainment and food vendors of all kinds for a day of family-friendly celebration, education and fun.
Located just over the Kern County border in Tulare County, the park honors Allensworth, which was founded in 1908 by retired Col. Allen Allensworth, Dr. William H. Peck, professor William Payne, J.W. Palmer and Harry Mitchell.
From 20 acres, the town grew within a few years up to 80 acres with more than 200 inhabitants. By 1912, Allensworth enjoyed its own school district and voting precinct.
Its citizens prospered mainly in agriculture and the dairy industry until the late 1920s.
Since most of the water for Allensworth farming had to come underground from the Sierra Nevada, and there were many other farms and communities between the mountains and Allensworth, the water supply for the town and farms began to dry up. The Great Depression hit the town just as it swept the country in the early 1930s.
By the 1940s, most residents were migratory farmworkers, a mixture of Blacks and Hispanics. Housing deteriorated and the population dwindled to 90 in 1972, later dropping to almost zero.
Fearing Allensworth would disappear from the map of California, resident Cornelius Ed Pope, a draftsman for the Department of Parks and Recreation, began a campaign to restore the town into a California State Historic Park.
On May 14, 1976, the California State Parks Commission approved plans to develop the park, and on Oct. 9 of that same year, the initial dedication was celebrated.
The rededication festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the park, which is located about 30 miles north of Bakersfield near the town of Earlimart, at Highway 43 and Palmer Avenue. Admission is free but parking costs $10 per car.
Event volunteers are also needed to help with the stage, store and vendors. Lunch will be provided. Those who would like to help, can contact the Friends of Allensworth by calling 661-748-8461, emailing Fitzgerald@friendsofallensworth.org or signing up at https://forms.gle/QAYigoAPg6XHW4D46.