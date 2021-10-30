All welcome for St. Paul's All Souls Day celebration

From earliest times the church has set aside Nov. 2 as the day when Christians especially remember and pray for those who have died, for "all those whom we love but see no longer."
All Souls’ Day — as it is called — finds its origins in the Christian affirmation that in death life is changed, not ended, and that our relationships continue regardless of death’s seeming divide.
As we prayed for others while they were alive, so we pray for their "continual growth in God’s love and service" after death. The day and its customs speaks also to the profound human sense of continuing connection with the departed. In one way, it honors how those who have died continue to influence our lives, and the fact that their death does not seem to sever the bond we feel with them, neither does it extinguish our love for them. At the same time, in the day’s observance we must each face our own mortality, and the reality that as today we pray for those who have died, so one day — sooner or later — those living will pray for us.
Various customs accompany the day’s observance. Among them is visiting cemeteries, decorating graves, special prayers, lighting candles, and requiem Masses offered where the dead are remembered by name. But customs vary from culture to culture. Traditionally in England, people would go from door to door a-souling, that is, asking for soul-cakes (a spiced cookie or biscuit) and promising to pray for the family’s departed friends and relations. It’s thought this is the real origin of trick-or-treating.
In Mexico, All Souls Day — known as Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) — has its own customs and many of these in recent years have become popular (but also misunderstood) in the United States. Altares are created and on them are placed pictures of departed loved ones as well as objects they may have owned and food they enjoyed.
Skeletons and skulls are part of the day’s imagery (sometimes confusing it with Halloween) and serve as memento mori — reminders of our own mortality and our common end.
While on All Souls’ Day we usually remember those whom we know and love, it is also a time to pray for and remember those who have died unknown, unloved, and with no one to pray for them. It is a time to remember those who died alone or who had no funeral or even a final resting place.
The day and its practices affirms that while their lives, joys and sorrows were unseen by many, they are honored among God’s people, and seen by God. Perhaps this is an important message to hear in the days of a global pandemic, when so many have suffered and died separated from those to whom they were closest. It is a relevant message during a time when funerals have been delayed and mourning periods unnaturally prolonged.
At the heart of All Souls’ Day is the belief that ultimately no one is alone — not even in death, and that our connection is real and cannot ultimately be severed — not even by death.
— Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest in charge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.