All treats, no tricks with more holiday events

Still haven’t narrowed down your Halloween plans yet? We’ve managed to scare up a few more ways to enjoy the holiday season as well as a Dia de los Muertos celebration.
KCSO National Night Out Harvest Celebration: Bring the family out tonight for the event featuring all the specialized units of the Kern County Sheriff's Office including SWAT, Bomb Squad, Search and Rescue teams, K-9 units, Crisis Negotiations Unit and more. There will also be a tour of the Air Support Unit and guests can learn about the helicopters and airplanes. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and candy will be given out. There will also be a free raffle with a number of great prizes, including a bike. The celebration runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at KCSO Headquarters, 1350 Norris Road.
"A Nightmare on Elm Street": The Fox Theater is taking a second stab at this screening after some technical difficulties last week. Freddy's coming for you with this 1984 horror classic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2001 H St. Admission is free for those who come in costume or $7 for the rest of us, tickets available at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Those who had tickets for the Oct. 15 screening can swing by the box office for a complimentary ticket and a free large popcorn and soda courtesy of the theater. Note: The screening is capped at 999 attendees so proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests are not required.
All Hallows' Eve Fall Choral Concert: Celebrate the spooky season with Bakersfield College's College Choir, Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus and more for concerts on Oct. 27 and 28. The lineup includes a mix of classical, contemporary, folk music and film scores, all to "raise your spirits with songs about love, loss, Halloween, and everything in between." Selections will include performances of the works of Bach, Mozart, Danny Elfman, Jake Runestad, Ysaye Barnwell and more. Along with BC talent, the concert will feature members of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, live mariachi and art created live on stage. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. Admission is $10, $5 for students, staff, seniors, veterans and children. The venue will be limited to 100 guests, so purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Note: Masks are required while indoors and campus visitors must complete BC’s Daily Health Tracker on the day of the performance.
Seventh annual Halloween Bash: Elements Venue, along with Nokturnal Entertainment, will host this 21-and-over party on Oct. 29 with taco and Philly cheesesteak station, drink specials, outdoor patio bar, DJs, goodies and more. Although there is a pirate theme, all costumes are welcome and encouraged, with the best being recognized in a contest. Drink specials include $20 buckets of domestic beer ($25 for imported beer), $5 regular margaritas and $8 poisoned apple cocktails. The DJ lineup includes DJs Nokturnal, Ill Flow, Wifey and Redeemed. Doors open at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets, which include a reserved seat, three tacos and a souvenir lanyard, are $25, $30 at the door. Tickets available at eventbrite.com or call 661-301-4681 for larger group reservations and bottle service.
Monster Bash: Celebrate unity and pride in a spooky way at this LGBTQIA gathering presented by 661 All Inclusive Entertainment. The 18-and-over bash will include local drag queens, bands and go go dancers. Drag shows will be hosted by Pheobe D’Monroe. There will be a costume contest for best his and hers outfits ($100 prize for each). Enjoy Top 40s tunes spun by DJ Poison, with breaks covered by DJ Josex (Darkside/FrakturedLAX). Food and treats available from Zaddy's Tacos, Howie's Micheladas and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 9 p.m. Oct. 29, The Tower Venue, 1200 Truxtun Ave, Suite 100. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP table is $250, includes a bottle of alcohol and mixer for your group of five. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
Dia de Los Muertos: First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ will offer an outdoor service on Oct. 31 featuring mariachi music by Aguilas de Bakersfield. Guests and parishioners are invited to bring photos of loved ones for memorial tables. Chair seating will be provided, but all are welcome to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 5 Real Road.