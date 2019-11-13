Friday is National Philanthropy Day but unlike with many of those food holidays, it's possible you've not yet planned how to celebrate. Luckily, Temblor Brewing Co. has you covered with its All-in-One Party, an event promising a lot of "good" — a cause, food and drinks and music.
Planning for the fundraiser benefiting the Bakersfield Homeless Center began with the free pub show already on tab. Folk-rock duo The Pickin' Pear, aka Tia Martini and Leon Elam, will open the evening, followed by David Gans. Along with performing music, Gans is also a journalist who hosts the syndicated radio program "Grateful Dead Hour" and "Tales from the Golden Road" airing Sundays on SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel.
"We had the pub show scheduled that night and we thought it seemed natural to enhance the experience," said Francesca Colombo, Temblor's operations manager, in an email. "We wanted to incentivize people to bring gifts so what better way than to give them a $1 beer and discounted food!"
Friday marks the release of Temblor's new Christmas Facilitator, a traditional doppelbock (a strong, malty lager) noted for its malt backbone, complemented by nutmeg and cinnamon, that makes the beer taste "like Christmas elves are dancing in your tastebuds."
"We wanted to release this beer that not only tastes like Christmas cheer but also embodies the holiday spirit — a major component of which is giving back to your community," Colombo said.
Those who want to try the holiday beer, or one of Temblor's other brews, for just $1 should bring a new toy to the show. As part of the toy drive for the center, anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more can enjoy their first beer (or nonalcoholic root beer) for just $1. A second toy donated yields a 25 percent discount on a food item.
Since this is a family-friendly event, Colombo suggested families can bring extra toys to yield discounts on a root beer and meal for the kids.
All toys collected Friday will go to the center. (Afterward, Temblor will continue to collect toys with its Toys for Tots bins.)
The party also features a special dish: the All-In-One Thanksgiving sandwich. Get an early start on the holiday with this sandwich of roasted turkey breast, topped with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Cost is $14.95 with all net proceeds earmarked for the Bakersfield Homeless Center. (Note: The toy drive discount cannot be used toward this sandwich.)
Colombo said the Temblor team is excited to see how much they can raise Friday, aiming for "as much as possible."
"We have confidence that our patrons will come through making this a successful evening for the BHC."
(0) comments
