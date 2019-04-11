Saturday's MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert ticks off a lot of items on the must-attend list for Bakersfield fun. A day of live music, cars on display and stars from classic TV stars that's appropriate for the whole family? Get your tickets now.
The gathering at Kern County Raceway Park is the latest in the MuscleKingz series, which brings a modern twist to traditional car shows with a music festival-style flair. Hosts Brad and Doug Deberti from the Discovery Channel's "Twin Turbos" will keep everything moving along.
Saturday's musical lineup features headliner singer-songwriter Kip Moore along with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots (the radio personality's musical comedy group), Parmalee, Tom Wopat, Whey Jennings, Cooter's Garage Band and Tom Solis.
Hundreds of classic and modern American muscle cars, custom trucks, hot rods, rat rods and more will be part of the car show.
The event will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of "The Dukes of Hazzard," with autograph signings and photo-ops with members of the original cast including Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), Ben Jones (Crazy Cooter), Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus), Sonny Shroyer (Enos Strate), Chris Hensel (Cousin Jeb Duke) and Byron Cherry (Coy Duke). Attendees will also have a chance to take photos with the last surviving legendary 1969 Dodge Charger “General Lee” R/T 440.
Admission is $10 for children, free for kids 5 and under with paid adult. General admission is $35 with reserved seating and pit access tickets ranging from $60 to $79.
VIP packages ($119) include access to front of stage standing pit or a reserved seat in the first 10 rows of the floor reserved section, admittance to the VIP Lounge with lounge seating, complimentary water, cash bar and food for purchase, use of VIP entrance lane and exclusive restrooms and a commemorative laminate.
For more information or tickets, visit musclekingz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.