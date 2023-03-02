All aboard for train show at the fairgrounds

A "freight" weekend is in store for model train enthusiasts with the return of Kern County's largest model train show at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
For nearly 30 years, the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society Model Railroad Club of Bakersfield has hosted the event, which will bring model train vendors from all over California to the site on Saturday and Sunday.
Expect nearly 100 tables of model railroading equipment and supplies to help you make your model railroad the envy of all your friends.
For those who just want to watch, several operating model railroad layouts will be displayed with trains running the gamut from the age of steam to the most modern diesel locomotives.
The train show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Admission is $8, free for children 12 and younger with a paid adult. The one-time admission charge is good for both days of the show.
Proceeds from the show fund the construction of the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society's two large permanent model railroad layouts located in downtown Bakersfield. When completed, these model railroad layouts will be the largest of their kind situated between Los Angeles and Sacramento.
If you would like more information about the show or the club, contact Kevin Birkbeck at 661-496-9514 or by email at kevin4strings@gmail.com.
Visit gehams.club for the most up-to-date information about the club.