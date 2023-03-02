 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All aboard for train show at the fairgrounds

Train Show 2023

Exhibitors Jeff Kruger and Mike Allee pose at last year's

Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society Model Railroad Club train show. The event returns this weekend to the Kern County Fairgrounds.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

A "freight" weekend is in store for model train enthusiasts with the return of Kern County's largest model train show at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

For nearly 30 years, the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society Model Railroad Club of Bakersfield has hosted the event, which will bring model train vendors from all over California to the site on Saturday and Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases