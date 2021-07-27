All aboard for Summer Model Train Show next month in Tehachapi

Trains have been traditional gifts for young and old alike.
The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club would like to share its toys with the community at the Summer Model Train Show to be held Aug. 14 and 15.
This is wonderful fun for all ages and all the railroaders are anxious to share their passion with everyone.
Listen to the whistles, bells, huffing and chuffing as you watch the operating layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO and N Modules. It's a fun time for the public as well as the modelers. There will also be a promotions and table, featuring gift items for the rail fans in your family: hats, shirts, mugs, pins, patches and more. There will also be vendors selling train items.
The Orange County N'Gineers will bring its N scale layout while the High Desert MMRC will bring its HO modules.
There will also be a bake sale and a raffle for a six-month membership.
The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 15. at the Aspen Builders Activity Center of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at 410 W. D St. off of Mill Street. As always admission is free.
For more information, call 821-5271.