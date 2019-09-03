The “Sankofa Heartbeats: African Artifacts in Diasporal Culture” exhibit is set to return for a third year next week.
Curated by Bakari Sanyu, the exhibit will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The event is put on by the Harambee Art Gallery, New Spirit Women’s Group and the City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks.
The free exhibit will include artifacts such as sculptures, carvings, statues, masks, busts and drums. Guests can also browse vendors’ wares if they would like to add to their own collection.
“Our exhibition showcases the richness, riveting beauty and vastness of African heritage and culture,” according to promotional materials for the event. “This visual arts gallery is intended to expand appreciation for the skilled artistry, graceful elegance, variety of styles and incredible creativity of past and contemporary African artisans.”
The community center is at 1000 S. Owens St. For more information, call 319-7611.
