Adrienne Barbeau edits new book on Broadway musical 'Grease'

Before "Grease" the hit 1978 movie, there was "Grease" the musical theater production first performed in Chicago in 1971 before moving to Broadway a year later for over 3,000 performances.

Now, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the show, there's "Grease" the book: "Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More — Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All," featuring personal anecdotes from cast and crew members in the original Broadway production.

Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, in Alabama, and has written features, columns and interviews for numerous magazines and newspapers. Visit tinseltowntalks.com for more information.

