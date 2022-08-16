Adrienne Barbeau edits new book on Broadway musical 'Grease'

Before "Grease" the hit 1978 movie, there was "Grease" the musical theater production first performed in Chicago in 1971 before moving to Broadway a year later for over 3,000 performances.
Now, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the show, there's "Grease" the book: "Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More — Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All," featuring personal anecdotes from cast and crew members in the original Broadway production.
Released in June, the collection is edited by Tom Moore, who directed the original Broadway show, producer Ken Waissman, and actress Adrienne Barbeau, who played Rizzo during the first five months and who set the book idea in motion.
"It stemmed from a Zoom meeting that the original cast had when the pandemic first shut everything down," recalled Barbeau from her home in Los Angeles. "The meeting lasted about 4½ hours and the stories everybody told were just so delightful and touching and funny and most of them all new to me because I left the show early on."
Barbeau later emailed the Zoom participants asking if they should "do something" with all their great stories and she immediately received a call from director Moore who agreed, saying he'd been thinking along the same lines for years.
"We enlisted Ken who had access to numerous photographs no one had ever seen — production and backstage photographs — and who also has a steel-trap memory," said Barbeau. "Then we sent out a questionnaire to over 100 actors, musicians, and crew members who had been involved in the show asking them to write down their stories of working on the production. We put it all together in a terrific tribute to the show."
Surprisingly, perhaps, Barbeau has no memory of opening night on Valentine's Day, 1972.
"Others in the book remember it, but I'm just one of those people who doesn't always recall things like that," she said, laughing. "I was nominated for a Tony and I don't even remember going to the Tony Awards! Although I do remember going shopping in SoHo for shoes to wear at the Tonys and bought the most expensive pair I'd ever owned at the time – they were $34 and I still have them."
She does, however, remember her final "Grease" performance in June.
"I was standing in the wings waiting to go on for my song and looked across and there were four or five hairy butts on the other side staring at me — it was the Burger Palace Boys (renamed the T-Birds in the movie) who were mooning Rizzo! Then I had to go on and sing without falling apart."
And to this day, Barbeau still has not watched the movie version, which has many differences, including some of the music, from the original play.
"I happened to hear one of the songs from the movie a long time back, which was one of my songs," she recalled. "It was lovely what they had done with it, but it just was not what we had done. So, I decided never to watch the film so I could keep the memory of our show and not cloud it with another version."
Though her career began in musical theater, Barbeau left "Grease" to co-star in the TV comedy "Maude" throughout the 1970s. But in the early '80s, the actress starred in several horror/sci-fi films ("The Fog," "Escape from New York," "Swamp Thing," "Creepshow") forever cementing her movie status as a horror sex symbol (see abarbeau.com).
"People always say, oh you were a sex symbol, but I like to remind them my first love scene in film was with a swamp monster!" said Barbeau, laughing. "I started out in musical theater and comedy, and the transition to more dramatic roles was never by design. It's just that somebody offered me something I wanted to do or needed to do to pay bills. I ended up playing strong women who were not always victims and they were often interesting and challenging roles."
As for "Grease," Barbeau still keeps in contact with many of the original cast.
"We were all around the same age and at the same early point in our careers," she said. "I still see the group of girls — I still call them girls — here in L.A. and we get together for birthdays and lunch when we can. 'Grease' was a life-changing career experience for many of us and when you read the book, you can appreciate how great it was to be part of the 'Grease' family."
Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, in Alabama, and has written features, columns and interviews for numerous magazines and newspapers. Visit tinseltowntalks.com for more information.