Bakersfield fans who have been hoping to meet actor and singer Drake Bell have "found a way" through a meet and greet event taking place Friday.
Bell will be meeting fans from 7 to 10 p.m. at Respawn located at 1901 Mineral Court #a.
Tickets cost $50 and include a signed poster and photo with him. Tickets will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to ride go karts or play laser tag with Bell.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/drake-bell-meet-and-greet-respawn-bakersfield-tickets-68732541883.
Best known for his role in the early 2000s Nickelodeon television show "Drake and Josh," Bell has starred in several shows and films and has pursued a music career as well.
