Action-packed festival is apple of Tehachapi's eye

This weekend, Green Street in downtown Tehachapi will transform into an amazing street fair called the Tehachapi Apple Festival.
Dozens of vendors will sell handcrafted items as well as a variety of apple delights. There are many activities for apple lovers of all ages including the carnival that usually takes place during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
So say hello to Apple, the festival mascot, and explore all the festival has to offer.
More than 80 vendors will take part, selling all kinds of merchandise including handcrafted candles, soaps, bath products, jewelry, clothing, purses, Christmas, home and farm decor, and more.
The food selection will be great with apple nachos from Boy Scout Troop 3 as well as apple pies, apple fritters and more apple delights from other vendors. Additional dining options include tri-tip, Mexican corn, tacos, tamales, Chinese food, sausages, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, kettle corn, cookies, desserts, beverages and more.
Food vendors include Carnie Kettle Corn, Crows Custom Cookies, Fire Water Co., Get It Twisted, Gramma's Pantry, Howie's Micheladas, Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales, Mill Street Kitchen, Red House BBQ, Sausage King, Tacos Medina, Taquitos Jesus, Tutus Shaved Ice and Venita's Gourmet Sweets.
Other excited cropping up this weekend includes:
Kids carnival: Offering free "old-fashioned" games like cornhole, putt golf, hit the cans down with bean bags, coin drop, fishing in a small pool and more as well as bounce ball races, hula hoop contests and free face painting and petting zoo all day; balloon car races at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. both days); carnival hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, end of Green Street.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce's Fall Carnival: Enjoy the rides and three days of fun at the carnival at the corner of Robinson and D streets. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are one for $1.50, 20 tickets for $25 and 50 tickets for $45 at the ticket booth. A Sunday wristband, good for rides all day, will be $35 at the booth.
Bounce house: Kids can bounce "to their heart's delight" for $10 in the bounce house garden and other houses across Tehachapi Boulevard at the Depot Museum lawn.
Modern apple bobbing: Offered at various times on both days, Centennial Plaza on Green Street.
Pie eating contest: 3 p.m. Saturday, outside of Centennial Plaza.
Pie baking contest: Judging 1 p.m. Sunday, outside of Centennial Plaza, followed by a charity pie auction.
Giant book sale: The Tehachapi branch of the Kern County Library will hold a book sale and staff will be reading stories to the kids in their booth out front.
Fun for adults: There will be live music as well as a beer and wine garden where they can enjoy some adult beverages.