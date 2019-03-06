if you've got a taste for tequila (or tacos) and a passion for casino-style gaming, do we have the fundraiser for you on Saturday.
Benefitting the Weill Child Guidance Foundation, the fourth annual Aces & Agave promises a night of gaming, socializing and more.
Starting with $400 in casino play money, guests can choose from poker and Texas hold'em tournaments, pure 21.5 and let it ride.
There will be a taco bar and experts offering a tequila tasting in which attendees can sample six spirits. The evening will also include a silent auction and live music.
Last year, $15,000 was raised for the foundation, which runs the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic, a private nonprofit, outpatient mental health center for children and families. Since 1946, the clinic has provided individual, family and group counseling services for children, adolescents and families of Kern County. About 3,500 clients are served each year, with services including anger management, family reunification, parenting skills classes, support for non-parental caregivers and more..
The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave, Suite H.
Tickets are $60, available at weillguidancefoundation.org/acesagave.
