Acclaimed birder to address Kern Audubon Society

Richard Crossley has traveled the globe in pursuit of birding, photographing species and documenting them for his award-winning guides. He will bring his travel stories as well as his conservation message to his talk with the Kern Audubon Society on Tuesday.

The internationally acclaimed birder, photographer and award-winning author of "The Crossley ID Guide" series was born in Yorkshire, England. After living in Japan and birding worldwide, Crossley settled down for three decades in Cape May, N.J.

