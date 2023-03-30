Acclaimed birder to address Kern Audubon Society

Richard Crossley has traveled the globe in pursuit of birding, photographing species and documenting them for his award-winning guides. He will bring his travel stories as well as his conservation message to his talk with the Kern Audubon Society on Tuesday.
The internationally acclaimed birder, photographer and award-winning author of "The Crossley ID Guide" series was born in Yorkshire, England. After living in Japan and birding worldwide, Crossley settled down for three decades in Cape May, N.J.
He currently splits his time between Southern Florida and the mountains of Southern California — both places chosen for their exciting birding prospects.
The long-awaited "The Crossley ID Guide: Western Birds" continues to cross boundaries of bird ID with a "reality birding" approach to looking at connections between birds and habitats.
Published alongside the "Western Guide," "Ornitherapy: For Your Mind, Body, and Soul" (co-authored with Holly Merker and his daughter, Sophie Crossley) bridges the gap between bird ID and the wellness benefits of observation. Both books actively promote connections to nature with a stronger appreciation and understanding of our common ground and its many health benefits.
After years of "obsessive birding," Crossley decided to continue paying it forward by challenging the way the public looks at birds and conservation.
His goals include connecting people and shaping a greater understanding of the links between birds and habitats. A strong supporter of youth birding, he co-founded the global birding initiatives Pledge to Fledge, Race4Birds and The Cape May Young Birders Club.
Crossley has served on the board of directors at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and contributed to most major birding publications. He is frequently heard on radio, and is a sought-after public speaker known for his thought-provoking and entertaining style that helps awaken a bigger picture view of observation and ID.
For Tuesday's presentation, he will discuss his adventure driving from Cape May, N.J., to the Arctic Ocean, a journey begun while working on "The Crossley ID Guide: Waterfowl."
During his 16,000-mile trek, he lived out of his truck, traveling to incredible places and meeting inspiring people who changed his thoughts.
Crossley will offer his award-winning books for sale at the meeting, including the waterfowl and Western birds guides and "Ornitherapy."
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K St., Room 1B. (Parking available in the parking structure behind the building on L Street.)
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.