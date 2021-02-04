I grew up in the Catholic Church, and in my young adult years, embraced a “born again” Christian teaching. I read the Bible through and through, and to this date, consider Jesus Christ as God’s son and my hero. You can’t help but root for Jesus when you read the Gospels, and in the story of his resurrection, believe in the victory of good vs. evil.
In the years that followed, doubts, which had never really left me, became more apparent. I struggled with certain axioms of the faith, considered requirements for believers. Why couldn’t the Bible contain errors? How could Christians suggest they knew who was saved, and who wasn’t? How come the love of Jesus is so lost on his followers? How could God have created us in love, only to vanquish some to eternal doom? I prayed for faith and understanding but the doubts remained. I’ve been afraid to confront these doubts, afraid to blaspheme, one might say, afraid to broadcast those doubts, yet here I am.
Maybe through doubt, God was answering my prayers after all. In today’s world of religion, media and politics, it turns out the skeptic, the doubting Thomas, has a bit of an advantage on the believer. Now, as we see through a glass darkly, we are bombarded with misinformation and bias, but the doubter questions most everything. Through skepticism, we can see the false arguments and the justifications of those who would ask us to believe the absurd, the contrived, the false.
Skepticism should not be confused with cynicism. When the scales are removed, all is not dark, but light. There may be sadness and loss, but there is beauty everywhere. Though our faith be shaken by all things human, love is all around us. And when all things on earth seem to be vanity, purpose is evident throughout the creation.
You may find, as I have, that God’s love shines through, even for the skeptic like me. While the Bible, and other religious works, are a human attempt, perhaps divinely inspired, to explain God, God is unfathomable. If God is unfathomable and infinite, any attempt to explain God is therefore incomplete. Hence, even if every word were true, the Bible’s explanation of God must be incomplete. The story of Jesus then, glorious as it is, becomes just a part of God’s story.
But God’s love shines through in each moment, for all humans. Nature attests to the grandeur of the universe. To a seeming purpose in our existence. We are blessed with the opportunity to be part, a small part, of a story being written daily, a story where we get to write a chapter of our own, as if God for a moment, allowed us to be co-authors of this magnificent story.
My daughter Talia believes in Jesus dearly, and loves me dearly. When I tell her I embrace the struggle, the doubts, she gets really concerned for my salvation. When I tell her I prefer to stand with the sinners on the day of judgment, she fears I’m passing on my ticket to heaven. She says faith is the key to admission, as if the Bible-prescribed faith is the only way, a guarantee of some sort. She trusts in that Bible-based assurance. In what she may see as a strange contradiction, I don’t seek the assurance, because I have faith. I trust God. I trust his judgment. But on this she and I both agree: “God is love, and he who abides in love, abides in God, and God in him.” (1 John 4:16). I’m so proud of her. She abides in love.
Thankfully, I’m not alone in my doubts: Billy Graham was quoted as saying, “I used to believe that pagans in far countries were lost if they did not have the gospel of Christ preached to them. I no longer believe that.” (McCall’s, 1978) Thank God, the absolutism of some teachings can be doubted, even by the great evangelical.
A voice of one calling in this vast, marvelous wilderness: This voice trusts the one who’s sandals he is not worthy to untie.
Sal Moretti is a former USAF captain, retired Bakersfield superintendent and is currently developing rural homeless programs. Reach him at smoretti3313@sbcglobal.net.