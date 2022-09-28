A taste of terror, treats for seasonal events

Fall has begun and we're ready for seasonal events with fall fun as well as scares. Here's a look at some of what's in store.
October Fun Fest
Murray Family Farms is celebrating more than 20 years in the "agri-tourism" business with its gathering featuring pumpkins, sweet treats, an improved sunflower maze, tractor tours, and other family-friendly fall fun.
Along with games and activities, visitors can wander along a sea of pumpkins, receiving one for free with the option to purchase one from the Patio Patch, a massive collection of pumpkins in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sizes
The brand-new Sweet Shack will serve freshly made kettle corn and other delights from the Cal-Okie Orchard Kitchen.
Get ready for your closeup in the new and improved Sunflower Maze with wider trails, room to relax and even more photo opportunities.
"Doubling the size of the Sunflower Field was great, but we wanted to do something even more fantastic this year, so this year we'll have eight different varieties in different sizes and colors," Vickie Murray said in a news release. "The Sunflower Field is an opportunity to experience something unique, and with selfie culture these days people want to capture those experiences and share moments with people they care about, so we're looking to do that in a uniquely 'Murray' way — special photo opportunities around the farm and in the sunflower maze like vintage farm trucks in funky colors and decor!
"There are certain things you can see and do at a place like ours you can't do anywhere else."
Those looking for a different shot can check out the two enormous blasters in the middle of the farm where folks can try their hand at shooting targets. (Purchase advance tickets for the first two weeks of October Fun Fest before Saturday to get three free rounds in the potato cannon and 100 paintball shots in the paintball gallery.)
Other popular farm activities include hayrides to the corn maze, the 66-foot-long covered bounce pillow, the barnyard-themed animal train, Auntie Annabelle’s animal garden, the exotic aviary, Roosteree, ball toss, corn bin and “Murray Hill Slide and Ride” (a synthetic turf cardboard toboggan ride),
Early-bird admission for Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 or 9 is $26.99 for 100 paintball shots and three potato cannon shots, $17.99 for admission only and $10.99 for "lil' sprouts" (ages 1 to 3). Admission for Oct. 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 or 13 is $24.99, $15.99 and $9.99.
Weekend admission for Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 or 30 is $27.99, $18.99 and $10.99. Weekday admission for Oct. 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 31 is $25.99, $16.99 and $9.99.
Tickets are available at MurrayFamilyFarms.Org.
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders
Performer George McArthur is back with a limited-engagement pop-up museum at a new venue.
Inspired by the old "dime museums" and "sideshows" of yesteryear, the pop-up will feature an assortment of treasures he has collected from around the world, many with stories of their odd, unusual, haunted or bizarre past.
The museum will be open for self-guided tours from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 7104 Golden State Highway (behind Bakersfield eSports Center).
Private guided tours are available by appointment.
Admission is $7. Purchase tickets at georgethegiant.ticketleap.com.
The Haunted Museum
Community art class Artists Seeking Knowledge returns this year with its annual art installation and interactive art exhibit that kicks off Oct. 17.
In the 3,000-square-foot museum and gift shop of "multi-sensory artistic imagination," everything is for sale, including paintings, murals, statues and more.
Artists and ASK instructors Brandon Thompson and Deidre Hathor split duties with the former helping build out the installation and the latter working with artists on the storylines, which are split between Path A (PG-13) and Path B (R-rated, aka must be accompanied by someone 18 or older).
“We got a large number of kids under the age of 10 and a slew of families last year and we wanted to appeal to that crowd this year," Hathor said in a news release.
In this take on a haunted museum, expect parodies of scary movies with Frankenstein and scenes from "Stranger Things" and "Ghostbusters" in Path A and surprises from Jason Voorhies, Chuckie and Carrie in Path B.
Expect lots of special effects and surprises at the no-touch haunt made possible in part through a grant from the California Arts Council and the Arts Council of Kern.
The Haunted Museum runs from 6 to 10 p.m. weeknights and 6 p.m. to midnight on the weekend from Oct. 17 to 31 at 906 19th St.
Admission is $20, $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Artists and actors who would like to take part still have time to join. Visit 1thandt.com/hauntedmuseumbakersfield to learn more about the paid opportunities.
Murder Mystery Dinner
Whodunit? The Guild House may have the answers for its dinner set for Oct. 29.
Chef Pat Coyle will provide the dinner while the performers will provide the excitement, including party magician Sharpo, aka Eric Howell Sharp.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Cost is $75; reservations must be made by Oct. 24 by calling 661-399-0344 or email sscrivner@bak.rr.com.
Boo at the Zoo
California Living Museum is back with its popular gathering on Oct. 22 and 23, offering attendees a day of spooktacular games and prizes, festive decorations and watching zoo animals enjoying their own treat-filled jack-o’-lanterns.
Children are encouraged to dress in costume and they will receive treats. Unlimited rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad will be $2.
Food will be sold from the Hunsaker Brothers concessions; guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic lunch.
Boo at the Zoo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. Admission is $10, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $4 for kids 3 to 12 years old (children must be accompanied by an adult) and free for CALM members.
Tickets will be available at the door only.
AutumnNights
CALM is also rolling out a brand-new family-friendly, Halloween-themed, light show created in partnership with Lightasmic!
Guests can take a ride on the Candy Corn Express Train, explore numerous illuminated fall-themed lands, or get lost in the Craze Maze.
Journey through the bayou then stop to take a photo with the Pumpkin Mayor or stop by the gift store to purchase CALM gear.
Teen Challenge will sell concessions with dinner options as well as fall-themed desserts like kettle corn, churros and dumplings.
AutumnNights will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 6 to 30 at the zoo. (Parking will open at 5:30 p.m.)
Cost is $15, $12 for children ages 4 to 15 and free for children 3 and younger. CALM members and veterans will receive a 10 percent discount. Tickets are on sale at calmzoo.org.
Safe Halloween
The Kern County Museum is expecting its "best year yet" for its beloved trick-or-treat event.
Along with trick-or-treat stations throughout Pioneer Village, the event will include a kids carnival and dance under the stars.
Food and beverage vendors will also sell items to keep the kids from diving too quickly into their goody bags.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children 2 and younger with a paid adult.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com and at the museum from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays.
36th annual Spooktacular
The Kern Wheelmen Bicycle Club will hold its seasonal ride in memory of cyclist Vickie Rigby on Oct. 22. The event includes a family fun ride spanning 10 miles with additional fun including face painting, games and goodies
Seasoned cyclists can take on these "terrifying" longer rides with climbing challenges: Threatening 30, Frightening 40, Morbid Metric 65, Nightmare 90, Horrible Lion’s Trail 100 (reversed) or Hideous Breckenridge 100 (reversed).
All rides include support and gear aid, rest stops and an after-ride meal.
Hideous ride starts at 6 a.m., the family ride starts at 9 a.m. and all others begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Pyles Boys Camp at Lake Ming.
The family ride is $20 before Saturday ($35 after), other rides are $40-$100 in advance ($55-$115 after).
Visit kernwheelmen.org/spooktacular for more information and to register for a ride.