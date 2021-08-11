A sustainable, stylish and sizzling Second Saturday

It’s that time again for downtown to put on its best face for Second Saturday. So expect shopping and dining deals and plenty of activities.
The monthly effort is courtesy of The Hub of Bakersfield, which aims to draw residents to the area with a variety of offerings from downtown businesses and restaurants.
Along with returning businesses and organizations, a new addition to the list is Josette Kouyomjian of Number 46.
The stylist, who moved to her current downtown studio in the Haberfelde Building four months ago, will be offering tours of her space on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
"I'm more inspired in this space," she said of the studio that is more than twice the size of her previous location. "As somebody who is really highly influenced and affected by my surroundings, I feel like I'm more productive. All the energy is working in the right direction."
The space allows her to work on the subscription boxes for her sustainable styling business Number 46. Clients are able to purchase different types of subscriptions (monthly, quarterly, twice-annual, one-time or designer) that meet their fashion needs.
Ranging from apparel to accessories, most items are vintage or secondhand, with some new pieces depending on the box.
Subscribers are now able to pick up their boxes at the studio, something that Kouyomjian said they love.
"They enjoy coming and having this experience opening the box in front of me. If a fit isn't right, they can exchange it right away. They get individual styling attention and if there is something that doesn't work for them, I'm able to talk them through it."
Along with opening the studio to visitors (it's normally by appointment only) on Saturday, Kouyomjian will go live on the Second Saturday's Instagram to discuss sustainable styling and how to find brands that aren't contributing to textile waste.
"Shopping secondhand is the most sustainable way," other than making your own clothes, she said.
"Anything that extends the life cycle of fabrics. Textiles don't break down and end up in a landfill, so you have to be a good consumer."
And you can also be a stylish one, with specially curated finds. Kouyomjian said she often finds items well in advance of their eventual homes.
"(In the studio,) I showcase some of my pieces that wouldn't necessarily go in my boxes. ... When I find nice things that are too good to pass up, I get them not necessarily knowing where they're going to go."
Putting them on display in her work space enhances the environment.
"I love being able to see them instead of them being in storage. They’re something that inspires me."
She plans to discuss some of the pieces during the Instagram live.
The studio at 1412 17th St., #462, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit number46.shop for more on Number 46.
Other fun popping up on Saturday includes:
Music returns to the Tejon Sculpture Garden at the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.). The Concert in the Garden, part of a collaboration with The Hub, will feature BC jazz students and faculty performing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit outside to listen to the live music. (For more on BC Jazz Combos, visit bcjazz.org.)
Visitors can also view the current exhibitions and take part in an all-ages art project about color mixing and color theory inspired by the work of Linda Christensen, whose paintings are currently on display. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Speaking of art, Charlotte White will offer free art classes at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.). A children's session at 1 p.m. and adult class at 2:30 p.m. will both use pastels with a theme of "under the sea." The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with work on display including photographer Marsha Black's exhibit "The Joy of Travel."
Cyclists who want to pick up some skills can swing by Bike Bakersfield (1708 Chester Ave.), which will offer a tube-patching and replacement workshop at 11 a.m. Call 321-9247 for more information.
Mama Earth Eco Market (1516 18th St.) also has some wisdom to share with a class on how to plant propagated plants.
And anyone looking to lower their energy bill can stop in at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce (1725 Eye St.), which will share ways to be more energy-efficient along with fun giveaways. Chamber staff will go live on the Second Saturday IG page at noon.
Radio Sandwich is back at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) for another pop-up. Mad sandwich genius Miriam Alqaisi will offer a trio of options starting at 2 p.m. Choose from the Duck Duck Cheesesteak, with slow-roasted five-spiced duck, sweet onions and red peppers, house-made cheese whiz and provolone cheese on sourdough bread from Blue Magnolia Bread Co.; the N'awlins favorite muffuletta with three meats, two cheeses, olive mix and cherry pepper mayo on a muffuletta roll; or the Carolina, again proving you can offer a tasty vegan option — in this case, Alqaisi's animal-free take on burnt ends — without the loss of flavor.
Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza will start slinging pies at 5 p.m. for hungry guests who have hopefully taken advantage of the half-off deal on wine-aritas.
Next door at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), beer lovers can buy one beer and get one half off when mentioning "Second Saturday." The Oh, Boy! Po'boy! food truck will serve sandwiches in the evening when live music will also be on tap.
Open from 3 to 9 p.m., Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) is celebrating White Wine Month with 15 percent off all white wines. New food truck Teppanyaki Guys will have surf and turf to your heart's content, and musician Evan Morgan will perform in the afternoon.
Great minds think alike as is the case with the Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.) and Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.), both of which have brunch cocktails on the brain. Enjoy $5 bloody marys and mimosas at the hotel's Brimstone Bar, then head to the Cat for discounts on their take on the drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who want to give back can donate school supplies at the drive happening at 17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.).
Other food specials include: buy two bowls of the same size and receive $2 off at Better Bowls (1818 G St.), a free beverage with purchase of sandwich at Sequoia Sandwich Co. (1231 18th St.), $7.75 ice cream sandwiches at Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.) and other sweet treats at GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.).
Shop local at Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110), which features more than two dozen local vendors as well as work from owner and artist Nanette Bonilla.
Discounts on services will be available from Happy Whole You (2611 F St.), giving customers 50 percent off one of its holistic health services when they book another at full price; barbershop DLP Aesthetic (1515 19th St.), offering 50 percent off every service and hair product as well as a free DLP T-shirt with any purchase; and Johnny Smog (2415 Chester Ave.), with $10 off a smog check.
Shopping discounts will be offered at a number of businesses including Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.), Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.), In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.), Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.), Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.), rock and horror apparel shop Stage Fright Clothing (1438 19th St.); secondhand boutique Vogue-ish (lot of Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.), Mi Hacienda Rustic Furniture (311 Chester Ave.), Rustic & Refined Interiors (1420 19th St.), Encore Boutique (1817 Eye St.), Bargain Box Thrift Store (1924 Q St.), Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.), Impact Skate (1809 Chester Ave.) and Rags to Rescue (234 H St.), the secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue. Make sure to mention "Second Saturday" to enjoy your deals.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a complete listing of offers and events.