CSUB alumni and friends who want to reconnect over the holidays — and share their good fortune with others — can do both at the second annual CSUB Alumni Holiday Mixer.
On Tuesday, the CSUB Alumni Association invites alumni and non-alumni alike to the festive get-together at the Padre Hotel’s Prairie Fire Lounge.
Mixer guests will enjoy music from a blues trio and have a chance to network while enjoying assorted appetizers and a no-host cocktail bar. There will also be an opportunity drawing that people can purchase tickets for to win CSUB swag and other goodies.
In addition to the admission fee ($25), attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food and/or hygiene items for the CSUB Food Pantry, which opened in September 2017 to ensure students have consistent access to quality food. An average 360 people visit the pantry each week, up from an average 195 people last school year.
This fall the pantry expanded to include a Pop-up Produce Pantry, offering fresh fruits and vegetables donated by vendors from the Haggin Oaks and F Street farmers markets.
“We all know that an abundance of good food is certainly one of the main attractions that bring us together during the holidays,” said Paul Caudillo, chairman of the Alumni Association Membership Committee, in a news release. “As fortunate as we are, we must not forget that food is not an unlimited resource — not in our community and not on our campus here at CSU Bakersfield.”
CSUB Alumni Holiday Mixer will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Padre Hotel's Prairie Fire Lounge, 1702 18th St. Tickets are $25, available at bit.ly/2QWLrN6.
— CSUB Alumni Association news release
