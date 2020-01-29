Friday's "A Night at the Oscars," the eighth annual Dreaming Beyond the Stars Gala, has sold out.
The fundraising event organized by the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern is a showcase that will transform the Padre Hotel into a celebration of Hollywood. On Friday, a red carpet guides attendees to a series of rooms designed to make them feel like VIP Oscar guests. There is a dessert room inspired by "Pretty Woman," the Media Room emulates the famous Vanity Fair Oscar Party and more.
This is the first year that the event has sold out, said Heather Kimmel, the Housing Authority's assistant executive director.
In past years the event has earned about $60,000, Kimmel said. All proceeds from the event go to programs benefitting low-income families that help with self sufficiency. The event will honor two graduates of this program, she said.
"We're honored by the community's support," Kimmel said.
