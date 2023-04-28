 Skip to main content
A new view: Christian Science talk to address when confidence seems lost

Phillip Hockley, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will lead a talk on Sunday at the Christian Science Church.

 Courtesy of Phillip Hockley

Things can seem bleak when we see all the kinds of suffering going on in humanity, perhaps even among our own family members or neighbors. But sometimes these very circumstances spur individuals to find new ways to help and heal.   

One such example is Phillip Hockley, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker. After sustaining a debilitating injury that was diagnosed as rendering him permanently disabled, Hockley began investigating ways to improve his situation. Along the course of his search, he attended a lecture on Christian Science.  

