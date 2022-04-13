A new direction for Arts Council of Kern

Tune into "The Tony Lee Show" on KNZR 1560 AM/97.7 FM this Sunday from 6 to 7 a.m. for an interview with Spavento.

Art Walk will return

For those missing the Art Walk, held downtown during First Friday, Spavento has good news.

"It will resume sometime this summer," she said.

Like with other plans, the Arts Council sought community input on what they would like to see at the event, which has been on hiatus since the pandemic began.

Spavento said many existing vendors asked for better access to electricity and others requested more bathrooms adjacent to the event.

Those requests could mean the walk may move from its previous location around 19th and Eye streets, but Spavento assures that it will remain downtown.

"There's a lot of excitement around showing something downtown, and the feedback is overwhelming 'keep it downtown.'"

There's still time to weigh in on the future of the art walk. Visit linktr.ee/artscouncilofkern to access the survey.