A fresh slice for Second Saturday

It’s no pie-in-the-sky dream: Second Saturday is back with an interactive map and a theme.
Organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, the initiative brings together businesses and pop-ups to draw visitors to the area.
Starting this month, the recently rebranded movement is even more focused on the community with a strong digital presence including an interactive map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map and dynamic social media campaign.
Each month will also have a theme, focusing the marketing on the seasons, holidays or other timely topics that will allow participants to express their creativity.
November's theme of "all things pie" will highlight local businesses who are taking Thanksgiving preorders: Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.), GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.) and Baker's Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave., Suite 160).
Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales will take part in a virtual "pie walk" visiting those businesses. The video will be shared on social media before Saturday, according to Shannon LaBare, The Hub's chairwoman.
Future Second Saturdays will utilize other community members who will create online content and collaborate with participating businesses.
Below are goings-on planned with Second Saturday as well as other downtown events.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram for the latest news.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering an all-ages printmaking project inspired by Mexican-American painter and printmaker Javier Carrillo’s prints "El Coyote" and "El Mojado," which are both part of the exhibition "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection." Project instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.
A docent-led Spanish/English discussion of Javier Carrillo will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Guests can also view all current exhibitions free of charge courtesy of Kern Family Health Care.
Arts Council of Kern (2001 22nd St.): The organization will host a Pie and Fall Art Festival, which will include the first art show in its new gallery space, six musical acts throughout the day, an artisans' fair, contests and a children's art station.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): Chef Yana Todorova will make handmade Neapolitan pizzas on the patio. Guests can order for dine-in or to go, choosing from classic pepperoni or La Ciliegine, made with fresh baby mozzarella, grass-fed sharp cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, pistachios, garlic pesto, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizzas ($18 for 10-inch pie) must be ordered at tlowines.com by 4 p.m. Friday. They will be available to enjoy on site or to go from 3 to 6 p.m.
Musician Jon Ranger will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. at the tasting room, which is open until 8 p.m.
Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.): Guests to the fine jewelry and home goods shop will be able to try "pie in a cup" (or flute), pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider mimosas, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New fall-themed items will also be out for sale.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer a fall nature craft activity and host a vintage clothing pop-up.
Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.): Starting at 8 a.m., the store will host a lot sale with bins of home decor, clothing, shoes, books, music, video, kitchen and craft items and much more.
All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up: Started earlier this year by photographer and lifelong Bakersfield fan Felix Adamo, the pop-up returns to the parking lot of Cafe Smitten to highlight small businesses with locally themed merchandise.
Artist Ensley Davis, who creates under the handle Emotive Artworks, will have some of her paintings and drawings for sale.
Fellow painter Johnny Ramos, whose Moderngigi Gallery is across the street from the cafe, will sell his paintings and prints.
Also for sale are locally themed stickers and patches from Heather West of Tule Supply Co.
The Bako Market (1001 Truxtun Ave.): Another spot to find a variety of local businesses is this market that returns to Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This large pop-up event will feature 115 vendors selling food, handmade items, apparel and more.
Participants include Captain B's (Shark Bait snacks, smoked salts and marinade mix), The Book Cottage (notebooks, stationary and more), Lasting Lux Jewelry, Canvas Traveling by L (artwork), Kern Soap Co. and food vendors Mari's Guisados, Get It Twisted and Babmokja Korean barbecue.
The market has also partnered with America Recycles Day, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the south parking lot. Anyone who drops off unwanted items to be recycled will receive a Bako Market raffle ticket for a chance to win tickets to see the Bakersfield Condors or Mannheim Steamroller or other prizes.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): The store will offer sales inside as well as host pop-up vendors (including Big Al's BBQ) and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): The farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include vendors such as Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Howie's Micheladas, French Delice, Vida Juicery and more.