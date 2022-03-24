A fine night out for Skye on the River

Skye on the River

What: Music night featuring Crimson Skye and other musical acts, along with an open mic and optional overnight camping

When: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday (open mic sign-ups at 5:30 p.m.)

Where: Okihi, 13277 Round Mountain Road

Cost: $10 suggested donation for event, $35 suggested donation for camping; funds raised go toward revitalizing campgrounds

More information: Sign up for the White Wolf Wellness newsletter at whitewolfwellness.org or email info@whitewolfwellness.org for more information on events planned for the campgrounds.