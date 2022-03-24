A fine night out for Skye on the River

Skye on the River is back on Friday, bringing music, food and fellowship to the Okihi campgrounds by the Kern River.
The community is invited to come out and enjoy live music and food while relaxing at the campgrounds by the river.
It kicks off with an open mic at 5:30 p.m. The fun continues with performances by local duo Bakersfield Cactus, consisting of David Anderson and Emily Parks Waite; ModernDayRome, aka Jerome Wheeler; and Crimson Skye, who will debut the new single “Take It Easy," co-written with ModernDayRome.
The evening's music concludes with Jon Ranger.
Attendees will also be able to purchase food from Get It Twisted, which serves spiral-cut fried potatoes on a stick, and The Hen's Roost, which specializes in vegan comfort food. Beverages will include lavender lemonade, tea, La Croix, hot chocolate, beers from 2nd Phase Brewing and some wine selections.
Guests are welcome to camp overnight, although the campgrounds currently have no running water or electricity so plan accordingly.
On Saturday, Annie Flores of Hillside Mushrooms will provide a mushroom-growing class at 10 a.m. Attendees can purchase a kit directly from her that can yield between 1 to 5 pounds of mushrooms at home. Cost is $5 for the worksheet and kits from $20 to $70. Participants are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com but some will be available the day of the lecture.
This is the latest event from White Wolf Wellness Foundation, which oversees the campsite on the north side of the Kern River.
Stephen and Katherine Winters, White Wolf's CEO and CFO, respectively, are committed to restoring the property and opening it for public use.
Those who stay a second night or opt to come out on Sunday can take part in all level yoga-movement at 10 a.m. and meditation at 11:15 a.m.
To sign up for Sunday sessions or to learn more about the foundation, visit whitewolfwellness.org.