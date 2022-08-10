A deep dive to help veterans: Scuba nonprofit to hold fundraiser

For Benny Rodriguez, scuba diving is a bit of a magical experience.
"The whole thing about the ocean is you just never know what you're going to get. Being underwater is the closest thing to what flying would be that neutral buoyant. It's the closest thing to flying other than lucid dreaming."
Rodriguez's experience with the V.E.T.S. (Veterans Empowered Through Scuba) Project, put on by the Aqua-Net Divers, has been a bit of a dream come true for the Army veteran.
After serving in the Army from 1998 until 2005, including a tour in Iraq, Rodriguez returned to Bakersfield and mostly kept to himself.
"I've been out since 2005 and, I’ll speak for myself, but us vets we tend to isolate and do our own thing."
The avid surfer found a new hobby when a friend tipped him off to the V.E.T.S. Project.
Since 2017, Aqua-Nut Divers has offered local disabled veterans the opportunity to learn how to scuba dive and organized diving excursions for them free of charge.
Rodriguez said, "When opportunities present themselves, especially when they're adventurous — and it’s (scuba) totally adventurous — we tend to gravitate toward those things, especially when vets are involved."
Martha Millan Schimon, Aqua-Nut Divers board member and secretary, said the idea for the nonprofit came from a trip where she and her husband, Eric, a former Bakersfield Police Department sergeant, met veterans who were diving as a healthy outlet.
"When you're diving, you're in the moment," she said, "It's a form of mindfulness. We know that being present and not allowing our mind to wander to negative thoughts is helpful."
Citing a number of studies, Schimon said that they realized what a benefit diving could be for local veterans, many of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or other physical disabilities that may hamper their activities. Along with physical activity, the pastime offers divers a chance to interact with others who share a common goal.
The couple also wanted to recognize the efforts of those who have served.
"We have a high population of veterans and that was the group we felt needed to be reminded that they are appreciated," Schimon said.
Rodriguez, who has been diving since 2017, said it has introduced him to a new circle of friends including the Schimons and his fellow veterans that he never expected.
"My personal outlook on it is I was breaking out of my shell. Before I just kind of did my own thing, like surfing; it's an individual thing. Now I'm relied upon as a team member. With scuba, it's really a team event."
To help bring awareness to the program, Aqua-Nut Divers holds an annual public event, Try Scuba in a Pool, which is, as its name states, an opportunity for newcomers to learn some scuba basics and get acquainted with the equipment.
At the event, which will take place Saturday, attendees, who are encouraged to bring a buddy as they will work in pairs, will receive instruction from a dive master who will help them build scuba skills that they will be able to practice during their 1½-hour-long session.
"They overcome any fears they have together," Schimon said. "Then they start having fun with the rockets underwater. There are hula hoops they can go through."
Maintaining their buoyancy to maneuver through hoops is a skill that can be used out in the open ocean as divers maneuver along coral reefs and kelp forests.
All funds raised from the one-day event go to the V.E.T.S. Project to fund training more veterans and hosting dive trips.
Having now earned his certifications in open water, advanced, rescue diving and dry suit (used for diving in cold waters), Rodriguez plans to continue learning. Being able to bond with people from all walks of life and advance his skills has him hooked.
"Scuba grabbed my heart and I want to be involved in this. Once you get involved, it's a continuous learning process. ... I'm stoked to be able to keep progressing in my diving."
