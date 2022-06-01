A blast from the past at Fort Tejon’s Civil War Reenactment

If you’ve dreamed of being able to question the president of the United States, the Fort Tejon Historical Association has an event for you. Although the leader at the 37th annual Civil War Reenactment taking place this weekend is our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.
In the role of Lincoln is Robert Broski, an impersonator who bears an eerie resemblance to Honest Abe.
"He could almost be a body double for Lincoln," said Karina Dunbar, president of the Fort Tejon Historical Association. “Physically, he has similar attributes. He even naturally has a mole on his face."
The actor stays busy impersonating Lincoln at events in Southern California as well as originating roles, like the Woodsman in the 2017 Showtime series "Twin Peaks."
Luckily, Dunbar has an in with Broski to bring him to performances.
"I had a Civil War wedding and he officiated our wedding as President Lincoln," she said. "When I need him, he can’t say no to me."
Along with the conference on Sunday morning, Broski will also deliver the Gettysburg Address later in the day, which will be followed by a battle between Union and Confederate soldiers then the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Though the reenactment features pivotal moments with these two historical figures, much of the weekend's fun is in learning how everyday people lived during this period.
"Saturday is geared more toward a soldier’s life," Dunbar said. "There's a Union camp and Confederate camp. There will be a pay call; based on rank and merit, they (soldiers) would get their pay."
Attendees will be able to learn what soldiers would purchase including hardtack (dense biscuits of flour and water), pencils for writing letters home, canned goods, coffee in organza bags and handkerchiefs.
Soldiers, who will battle the rest of the weekend, will take part in a friendly game of "base ball," which in its older form was spelled as two words with varying rules from the modern game.
"It was also called stick ball," Dunbar said. "They're as period-correct as possible. That means playing in their uniforms, which are 100 percent wool."
Along with the soldiers, guests can meet the vendors of sutlers’ row, medical professionals at the field hospital, the telegraph operator, town librarian, postmaster, the seamstress and many others.
Like the varied professions of those in the settlement, the reenactors come from different walks of life, including Dunbar, a paralegal who got involved after taking her son, then a fourth-grader, through Fort Tejon's living history program.
Dunbar said, "We have nurses, a doctor, attorneys, a teacher, construction worker, a lot of veterans ... It's a cross between hobby and Civil War enthusiast. A living historian is the best way to describe it."
Although not scholarly historians, Dunbar said performers put a lot of time into researching their roles and are eager to share the knowledge. Just as they can ask questions of Lincoln, attendees are encouraged to engage with the performers.
"Be prepared to ask questions. We love it."
In addition to questions, visitors should bring comfortable shoes ("You're walking in a park.") and a picnic lunch if they plan on staying for a few hours.
This is the first Civil War reenactment in two years since events were put on hold in 2020. The student living history program returned in May and Dunbar is optimistic that more events will return, including Dragoon Days, Victorian tea, October ghost walk and an 1850s Fourth of July.
Historical association members stay busy volunteering at the park including the living history program, which gives students a hands-on lesson in life as a soldier during the fort's heyday.
"It's a labor of love. It's a lot of work, but it's worth it. You see the kid's face light up. You know you've made a difference."