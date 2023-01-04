 Skip to main content
33rd annual Fog Run to aid those in probation system

Even if it doesn't live up to its wintry name, Saturday's Fog Run will still accomplish its goal of funding programs to help at-risk juveniles and adults assimilate into society.

Put on by the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern (P.A.C.K.) and the Kern County Probation Department, the annual race will help fund P.A.C.K.'s educational scholarships and its Helping Hands program.

