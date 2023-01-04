33rd annual Fog Run to aid those in probation system

Even if it doesn't live up to its wintry name, Saturday's Fog Run will still accomplish its goal of funding programs to help at-risk juveniles and adults assimilate into society.
Put on by the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern (P.A.C.K.) and the Kern County Probation Department, the annual race will help fund P.A.C.K.'s educational scholarships and its Helping Hands program.
"Proceeds go to the education scholarships that we provide to juveniles to seek higher education," said Jessica Morales, P.A.C.K. president.
"They can apply for the ($500) scholarship every semester if it's a semester system or every quarter if it's a quarter."
Along with scholarships for those juveniles and adults in the probation system, funds will aid the program that originally inspired Morales and fellow probation officers to create the nonprofit in August 2019.
"We noticed a lot of juvenile probationers not going to school," she said. "On home visits, they said they don't have clothes, they don't have shoes. There were no clean clothes available to them. They were being bullied in school for what they wore."
Through the program, the probation officer who is working with the juvenile or institution staff, if they’re in custody, refers them to receive what is called a SHOP bag, which stands for Support, Hope, Opportunity and Possibilities.
A typical SHOP bag contains five T-shirts, three pairs of pants, a sweater and three pairs each of socks and underwear or boxers. Hygiene items may include shampoo, deodorant, razor, soap, loofah, toothbrush, toothpaste and cotton swabs.
Depending on the time of year or need, say if they have a job interview, the bag may also include a jacket or other apparel.
In the program's first year (August 2019 to August 2020), 24 referrals were made, Morales said. Last year (August 2021 to 2022), P.A.C.K. aided 111 individuals, with 16 percent of those victims of human trafficking, 28 percent foster care youth within the department and 11 percent from outlying areas including Shafter, Delano and Ridgecrest.
And of those 111 people, 65 have since remained out of custody with 21 percent removed from probation for completing their orders including attending school.
In the four months since this current cycle began, the nonprofit has already had 48 referrals.
The Fog Run serves as P.A.C.K.'s primary source of funds along with grants and funding for materials and services not included in the tax-supported budget for Juvenile Services.
Monetary donations, including $10,000 from KFC and an undisclosed amount from Rep. Kevin McCarthy and his wife, Judy, also help the nonprofit with its mission.
Morales said the group stays focused on other aid and services as well as its bigger mission.
"No. 1, we want to push juvenile probationers to seek higher education, to keep from continuing this pattern (in the system). We want to provide juveniles and adults these opportunities to encourage them to do something different and to keep our community safe."
Along with P.A.C.K., Saturday's event will also host more than 20 resource booths including BPD Explorers, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Marley’s Mutts and the Navy and Marine Corps.
Medals will be awarded to the top three female and male adult finishers in the 5K and 10K as well as the top in the younger age categories (10 years and younger, 11-13, 14-16 and 17-19) according to Letty Villalpondo, one of the organizers.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt as well as water, a sandwich from Too Fat Sandwiches and a post-run snack of Halos (mandarin oranges) and carrots.
