32nd annual Fog Run set for Saturday

It's that time again for the annual Fog Run, taking place along Lake Ming on Saturday.
This is the 32nd year for the 5K/10K race organized by the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern (PACK).
Proceeds from the family-friendly race will go to support at-risk youth including Kern County Probation Department's Stockdale Helping Hands program, a nonprofit organization that provides at-risk youth with clothing, hygiene products and other necessities to go on with their daily activities.
The race starts at 8 a.m. at Lake Ming, 6299 Lake Ming Road.
Cost to register for either the 5K or 10K is $35 (plus fee) in advance at runsignup.com/fogrun or $40 the day of the race.
Race shirts are available for the first 600 registrants, and race medals will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers in all age groups. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided for all paid registrants.
Those who register in advance can pick up their race packets on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kern County Probation Department, 2005 Ridge Road; from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sole 2 Soul, 9000 Ming Ave. Suite K-1; or from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the race.
For more information, call 661-868-7428.